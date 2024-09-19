The National Bank told what will happen to prices: pressure will continue in the near future

The pressure on prices will continue in the near future, and inflation will grow moderately due to increased aggregate demand, budget expenditures and higher business costs. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

Pressure on prices will continue in the near term, but inflation will slow down next year ,” Pyshny said.

He noted that inflation will grow moderately in the coming months due to an increase in aggregate demand driven by budget spending, higher business costs for labor and electricity, and higher excise taxes.

However, the NBU's prudent monetary policy and the easing of external price pressures will help to gradually slow inflation and bring it back to the 5% target over the coming years. To achieve this goal, the NBU will, in particular, maintain a controlled situation in the foreign exchange market - He added.

Recall

Taras Vysotsky, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, said that difficult weather conditions did not have a significant impact on crop yields and prices in Ukraine this year. However, the consequences may be felt in 2025, especially for winter crops.