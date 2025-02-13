ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16397 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57554 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81497 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107943 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81029 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118910 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101411 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113115 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116756 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154315 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The NBU is ready to regulate virtual assets: what does Pyshnyi propose

The NBU is ready to regulate virtual assets: what does Pyshnyi propose

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29508 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is ready to assume part of the responsibility for regulating the virtual asset market. The NBU will work to ensure that the market functions without the risk of uncontrolled regulatory arbitrage.

The National Bank is ready to assume the necessary part of responsibility for the operation of virtual assets, but the market should operate without the risks of uncontrolled regulatory arbitrage. This was stated by National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

We need to give more answers than just who will be the regulator. The NBU is comprehensively analyzing the impact of virtual assets on our key mandates: ensuring price and financial stability, combating money laundering, etc

- Pyshny said.

According to him, the NBU is open to a detailed discussion of these issues for optimal settlement both in the parliament and in the framework of cooperation with international partners, including the EU. Moreover, the MICA Directive has already entered into force at the EU level.

The NBU is ready to assume the part of responsibility that will be necessary for the market to work. This market should provide new opportunities without creating dangerous regulatory arbitrage or generating uncontrolled and dangerous risks 

- said the NBU governor.

Recall 

The virtual banknote will soon be legal in Ukraine. Ruslan Magomedov, the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, told UNN that the bill has already been sufficiently developed and can and should be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The purpose of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
andrii-pyshnyiAndriy Pyshnyi
ukraineUkraine

