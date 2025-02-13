The NBU is ready to regulate virtual assets: what does Pyshnyi propose

The National Bank is ready to assume the necessary part of responsibility for the operation of virtual assets, but the market should operate without the risks of uncontrolled regulatory arbitrage. This was stated by National Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi in an interview with Forbes, UNN reports.

We need to give more answers than just who will be the regulator. The NBU is comprehensively analyzing the impact of virtual assets on our key mandates: ensuring price and financial stability, combating money laundering, etc - Pyshny said.

According to him, the NBU is open to a detailed discussion of these issues for optimal settlement both in the parliament and in the framework of cooperation with international partners, including the EU. Moreover, the MICA Directive has already entered into force at the EU level.

The NBU is ready to assume the part of responsibility that will be necessary for the market to work. This market should provide new opportunities without creating dangerous regulatory arbitrage or generating uncontrolled and dangerous risks - said the NBU governor.

Recall

The virtual banknote will soon be legal in Ukraine. Ruslan Magomedov, the head of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, told UNN that the bill has already been sufficiently developed and can and should be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. The purpose of legalization is to launch the virtual asset market.