As of early September, Ukraine's international reserves exceeded $42 billion - NBU

As of the beginning of September, international reserves exceeded USD 42 billion, and the agreement with the IMF was another positive signal for macrofinancial stability. This was stated by the head of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi, UNN reports.

International reserves are maintained at a sufficient level to ensure FX market stability - Pyshny said.

He said that in August Ukraine received a significant amount of international financial assistance, while the NBU's interventions in selling foreign currency decreased significantly due to a decrease in net demand for foreign currency from businesses and households.

As a result, as of early September, Ukraine's international reserves exceeded USD 42 billion. AS A RESULT, UKRAINE'S INTERNATIONAL RESERVES EXCEEDED USD 42 BILLION AT THE BEGINNING OF SEPTEMBER. The staff-level agreement on the fifth revision of the Extended Fund Facility program with the IMF in September was another positive signal that Ukraine will maintain sufficient external assistance and further ensure macrofinancial stability - He added.

Recall

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine will soon receive a $1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund.