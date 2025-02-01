In Georgia, police continue to search civil society activists

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 32391 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 69985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103253 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102544 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130453 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103594 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116931 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103728 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 95882 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113275 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 28826 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107735 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 32348 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124759 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163229 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153265 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3587 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10444 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113279 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138800 views
In Georgia, police continue to search civil society activists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31241 views

In Tbilisi, law enforcement officers searched the homes of protest movement activists, including the founders of the Daitove group. Equipment, money and protest symbols were seized from one of the activists.

In Tbilisi, police searched the apartments of activists today, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Details

The police visited the apartments of the founders of the Facebook group Daitove, through which protesters coordinate their actions, Ilo Glonti and activist Kristina Botkoveli, known on the social network as Nancy Woland. Similarly, Interior Ministry officials "visited" their homes on December 4, 2024, as part of an investigation into the case of riots at rallies in Tbilisi.

Several dozen of her associates gathered near Botkovelya's house in solidarity.

Today, searches were also conducted at the home of civil activist Isako Devide. The police confirmed that he was detained administratively for disobeying officers. TV Pirveli reports that five laptops, a memory card, a cell phone, 2,000 GEL in cash, flags of Georgia and the European Union, and a protest banner were seized from David.

EU flag disappeared from Georgia's presidential palace after change of power

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the investigative measures "at different locations in Tbilisi" were carried out within the framework of the case of organizing group violence (Articles 225 and 226 of the Criminal Code of Georgia) with the permission of the court. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 6 to 9 years.

The day before, the apartments of activists Nikoloz Latsabidze and David Puturidze were searched in Tbilisi. They were informed that the investigative measures were planned within the framework of the case on public calls for violent actions, and the reason was protest graffiti.

Daitove is a group created during the protests against the law on foreign agents in the spring of 2024. This week, the platform announced an action to block the road at the exits and entrances from Tbilisi.

"We prevented a war" - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
facebookFacebook
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising