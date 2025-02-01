In Georgia, police continue to search civil society activists

In Tbilisi, police searched the apartments of activists today, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

The police visited the apartments of the founders of the Facebook group Daitove, through which protesters coordinate their actions, Ilo Glonti and activist Kristina Botkoveli, known on the social network as Nancy Woland. Similarly, Interior Ministry officials "visited" their homes on December 4, 2024, as part of an investigation into the case of riots at rallies in Tbilisi.

Several dozen of her associates gathered near Botkovelya's house in solidarity.

Today, searches were also conducted at the home of civil activist Isako Devide. The police confirmed that he was detained administratively for disobeying officers. TV Pirveli reports that five laptops, a memory card, a cell phone, 2,000 GEL in cash, flags of Georgia and the European Union, and a protest banner were seized from David.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs informs that the investigative measures "at different locations in Tbilisi" were carried out within the framework of the case of organizing group violence (Articles 225 and 226 of the Criminal Code of Georgia) with the permission of the court. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 6 to 9 years.

The day before, the apartments of activists Nikoloz Latsabidze and David Puturidze were searched in Tbilisi. They were informed that the investigative measures were planned within the framework of the case on public calls for violent actions, and the reason was protest graffiti.

Daitove is a group created during the protests against the law on foreign agents in the spring of 2024. This week, the platform announced an action to block the road at the exits and entrances from Tbilisi.

