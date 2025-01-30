EU flag disappeared from Georgia's presidential palace after change of power

The flag of the European Union has disappeared from the ceremonial hall of the residence of the President of Georgia. This circumstance was noted by journalists of TV Pirveli, reports UNN.

According to Georgian law, the president's background should include the national flag and the president's flag with the national emblem on it.

Georgia's fifth president, Salome Zurabishvili, additionally used the EU flag to emphasize the country's European aspirations.

Today, Mikheil Kavelashvili awarded the Orders of Honor to the heads of the Georgian Interior Ministry, against whom some Western countries have imposed sanctions for the brutal suppression of rallies. This ceremony was held at the Presidential Palace for the first time since the inauguration of Mikheil Kavelashvili, who was elected President by the Georgian Dream deputies.

Kavelashvili's background was only the Georgian flag and the presidential standard.

Opposition politicians interviewed by TV Pirveli believe that this move is indicative of the current course of the ruling party. “They will probably soon hide the Georgian flag as well, and the only flag they will have in the background will be the flag of Russia,” said Gia Japaridze, a member of the National Movement.

Former Georgian President Zurabishvili did not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections, according to which the Georgian Dream party won. She considers herself the only legitimate representative of the government in the country, and today called Kavelashvili a “temporary tenant of the Orbeliani Palace.

“In exchange for this position (I don't want to think that he did it consciously and voluntarily), you are forced to sign repressive laws (preventive detention, restrictions on gatherings and demonstrations, politicization of the civil service, removal of professional criteria for employment in the police), then pardon more than 600 prisoners by someone else's decree (this is not called a pardon, and amnesty is not the president's discretion), and today, most shamefully, without blinking an eye, you are rewarding those people who massacred your children's peers,” Zurabishvili wrote on her on Facebook.

