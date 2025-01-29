PACE demands new elections in Georgia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

PACE demands new elections in Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26810 views

PACE adopted a resolution demanding new elections in Georgia. The Georgian delegation lost the right to participate in key committees and the opportunity to hold leadership positions until April 2025.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved a resolution demanding that Georgia hold new elections. This was reported by MP, President of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"PACE is demanding new elections in Georgia. An important resolution has just been adopted," Goncharenko said.

Image

He also noted that PACE also limits the powers of the Georgian delegation:

members of the delegation are prohibited from being members of all key committees (political, legal, monitoring, etc.), participating in missions, being speakers, and being elected to leadership positions in the Assembly;

They will only have the right to vote and speak at sessions, as well as access to committees with less political weight;

The delegation's powers will be reviewed in April 2025, depending on Tbilisi's actions.

Recall

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has started in Strasbourg, France, with Ukraine in the spotlight.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising