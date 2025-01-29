PACE demands new elections in Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has approved a resolution demanding that Georgia hold new elections. This was reported by MP, President of the PACE Committee on Migration, Refugees and Displaced Persons Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

"PACE is demanding new elections in Georgia. An important resolution has just been adopted," Goncharenko said.

He also noted that PACE also limits the powers of the Georgian delegation:

members of the delegation are prohibited from being members of all key committees (political, legal, monitoring, etc.), participating in missions, being speakers, and being elected to leadership positions in the Assembly;

They will only have the right to vote and speak at sessions, as well as access to committees with less political weight;

The delegation's powers will be reviewed in April 2025, depending on Tbilisi's actions.

Recall

The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has started in Strasbourg, France, with Ukraine in the spotlight.