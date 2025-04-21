"This day was not enough for Moscow": Zelenskyy summed up the results of the Russian "Easter truce"

$41.380.00
47.000.00
ukenru
On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy
April 20, 02:07 PM • 13649 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 31102 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 47428 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 49710 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 57228 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 31879 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 25769 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 20920 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 81438 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 86251 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0.7m/s
51%
747 mm
Popular news

Republican Congressman calls Putin's "Easter truce" fake

April 20, 02:32 PM • 11003 views

China tested a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb

April 20, 03:47 PM • 11560 views

The Kremlin stated that Putin did not order the continuation of the "Easter ceasefire"

April 20, 04:09 PM • 10720 views

Airstrike on Kostiantynivka: bodies of two dead found under rubble

April 20, 04:34 PM • 9508 views

German firm feeds Russian war machine with strategic raw materials - investigation

07:04 PM • 13223 views
Publications

How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 21848 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 24662 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 47428 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 42449 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 42041 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Antonio Tajani

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 57228 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 32890 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 34610 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 35531 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 69252 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

TikTok

The Washington Post

"This day was not enough for Moscow": Zelenskyy summed up the results of the Russian "Easter truce"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

As of 00:00 after Easter, Russia violated its ceasefire promise 2935 times. There were 96 assault operations, 1882 shellings, and over 950 uses of FPV drones.

"This day was not enough for Moscow": Zelenskyy summed up the results of the Russian "Easter truce"

As of 00:00 after Easter ended, the Russian army violated its own promised ceasefire 2935 times. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this with reference to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, most of the shelling and assault actions took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian promise of complete silence also did not extend to the Kursk direction.

In total, there were 96 Russian assault actions along the front, 1882 shellings of our positions, including 812 from heavy weapons, and Russian FPV drones were used more than 950 times

- the head of state noted.

He emphasized that on this day, "Moscow did not have enough to respond either to the proposal for a complete ceasefire for the next 30 days after Easter or to the proposal to at least continue the silence in the sky regarding civilian infrastructure and refrain from missile and drone strikes."

"The nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be mirrored: we will respond to silence with silence, and our strikes will be in defense against Russian strikes. Actions are always more eloquent than words," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

An air raid alert was announced in the Sumy region an hour after the end of the "Easter truce" declared by Putin. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded enemy aviation activity in the northeastern direction and the threat of strikes.

  The US State Department stated that the United States of America would welcome the continuation of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce.

RF found an explanation for violating the "truce": accused Kyiv of using HIMARS20.04.25, 22:40 • 1714 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$67.09
Bitcoin
$84,832.10
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,360.80
Ethereum
$1,583.92