"This day was not enough for Moscow": Zelenskyy summed up the results of the Russian "Easter truce"

As of 00:00 after Easter ended, the Russian army violated its own promised ceasefire 2935 times. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this with reference to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, most of the shelling and assault actions took place in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian promise of complete silence also did not extend to the Kursk direction.

In total, there were 96 Russian assault actions along the front, 1882 shellings of our positions, including 812 from heavy weapons, and Russian FPV drones were used more than 950 times - the head of state noted.

He emphasized that on this day, "Moscow did not have enough to respond either to the proposal for a complete ceasefire for the next 30 days after Easter or to the proposal to at least continue the silence in the sky regarding civilian infrastructure and refrain from missile and drone strikes."

"The nature of Ukrainian actions will continue to be mirrored: we will respond to silence with silence, and our strikes will be in defense against Russian strikes. Actions are always more eloquent than words," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

An air raid alert was announced in the Sumy region an hour after the end of the "Easter truce" declared by Putin. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded enemy aviation activity in the northeastern direction and the threat of strikes.

The US State Department stated that the United States of America would welcome the continuation of the ceasefire regime after the one-day Easter truce.

RF found an explanation for violating the "truce": accused Kyiv of using HIMARS