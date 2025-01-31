“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 42723 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 75716 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104141 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125839 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102801 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131251 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103643 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113356 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116950 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets
February 28, 07:13 AM • 100071 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100071 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring
February 28, 07:34 AM • 29435 views

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 29435 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 114237 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114237 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 35210 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108711 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 42757 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125841 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 153765 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153765 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 7785 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7785 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 13665 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13665 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108711 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114237 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138989 views
“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

“We prevented a war” - Georgian President explains the decision to freeze talks with the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30988 views

Georgian President Kavelashvili announced the suspension of EU accession talks due to his unwillingness to comply with Brussels' demands. He accused “foreign governments” of trying to drag Georgia into the war in Ukraine.

The government of the Georgian Dream decided to freeze negotiations on joining the EU because it did not want to obey Brussels' demands. This was stated by Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung, UNN reports.

"We stopped negotiations with the EU because we did not want to submit to Brussels' demands. Because they are non-negotiable. If specific factual issues arise, we are always ready to resume discussions," Kavelashvili said.

He did not specify which demands of Brussels the Georgian Dream considers unacceptable, but repeated several times the key message of the ruling party about the desire of "foreign governments" to involve Georgia in the war in Ukraine.

EU flag disappeared from Georgia's presidential palace after change of power30.01.25, 21:43 • 31352 views

"Without our smart steps, things would have been much worse; we prevented a war," he says.

Kavelashvili claims that they were "pressured" on this particular issue, and that the subject was allegedly the EU candidate status that Georgia received in December 2023. At the same time, he accuses individual members of the European Parliament and European foreign ministers of "interference" and "violation of all democratic values.

PACE demands new elections in Georgia29.01.25, 19:33 • 26808 views

Kavelashvili calls the protests that erupted in Georgia in response to the freezing of the talks an "artificial crisis" aimed at "initiating revolutionary processes.

"This political situation is not new. It's been going on since I entered politics," the politician adds, describing the current political crisis.

Georgia expels foreigners who participated in protests against freezing of EU accession04.01.25, 13:15 • 27761 view

He denies the accusations of a pro-Russian course of the country's authorities.

"Polls show that 80% are in favor of European integration. If the Georgian Dream was a "Russian government" and opposed the European path, how do you think it would fit together? Most Georgian citizens fully understand the actions of the government. It's not the majority that takes to the streets," Kavelashvili said.

“Georgian Dream suspends its work in PACE due to demand for new elections29.01.25, 22:27 • 32063 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising