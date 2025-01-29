“Georgian Dream suspends its work in PACE due to demand for new elections

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 58605 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 84516 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105498 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108604 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127925 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103141 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103688 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113386 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101260 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 40104 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116140 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 46026 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110653 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 58605 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127925 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132762 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164994 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154881 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 14735 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 19647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110653 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116140 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139419 views
“Georgian Dream suspends its work in PACE due to demand for new elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32064 views

The Georgian delegation suspended its work in PACE because it disagreed with the resolution demanding new elections. The delegation considers PACE's demands unacceptable and violating the country's sovereignty.

"The Georgian Dream party is suspending its work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). This was announced by the head of the Georgian delegation, Thea Tsulukiani, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Tsulukiani said that the conditions and reservations in the resolution adopted on Georgia are "unacceptable, unfair and unreasonable.

According to her, PACE's demand for new elections "violates Georgia's sovereignty and ignores the will of more than 1,120,000 voters (who voted for the Georgian Dream and is categorically unacceptable").

"Accepting this warning on our part would be tantamount to betraying our electorate and, therefore, the vast majority of our society... Based on the above, we, the members of the Georgian parliamentary delegation in Strasbourg, are suspending our work in PACE from today," Tsulukiani said, noting that it was a "team decision of the Georgian Dream.

At the same time, she noted that Georgia remains a member of the Council of Europe and will resume its work in PACE "when the unfair attitude changes and blackmail stops.

January 29, 19:33 • 26808 views

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the PACE set a "probationary period" for the Georgian delegation, calling on Tbilisi to release political prisoners, revise controversial laws, and call for new parliamentary elections.

Antonina Tumanova

thea-tsulukianiThea Tsulukiani
council-of-europeCouncil of Europe
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

