“Georgian Dream suspends its work in PACE due to demand for new elections

"The Georgian Dream party is suspending its work in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). This was announced by the head of the Georgian delegation, Thea Tsulukiani, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

Tsulukiani said that the conditions and reservations in the resolution adopted on Georgia are "unacceptable, unfair and unreasonable.

According to her, PACE's demand for new elections "violates Georgia's sovereignty and ignores the will of more than 1,120,000 voters (who voted for the Georgian Dream and is categorically unacceptable").

"Accepting this warning on our part would be tantamount to betraying our electorate and, therefore, the vast majority of our society... Based on the above, we, the members of the Georgian parliamentary delegation in Strasbourg, are suspending our work in PACE from today," Tsulukiani said, noting that it was a "team decision of the Georgian Dream.

At the same time, she noted that Georgia remains a member of the Council of Europe and will resume its work in PACE "when the unfair attitude changes and blackmail stops.

PACE demands new elections in Georgia

In a resolution adopted on Wednesday, the PACE set a "probationary period" for the Georgian delegation, calling on Tbilisi to release political prisoners, revise controversial laws, and call for new parliamentary elections.