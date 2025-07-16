Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions

A meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Head of State proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants". Who will receive which portfolio - said the head of the faction David Arakhamia, reports UNN.

According to Arakhamia, the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and First Vice-Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. We in the faction support her candidacy, we know Yulia Svyrydenko well from her work as a competent and professional person who is able to head the government in such a difficult period. - noted the head of the faction.

According to him, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers, who were also present, were presented at the faction meeting. These are both new people and those who have proven themselves well in government:

Yulia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister of Ukraine;

– Prime Minister of Ukraine; Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation;

– First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation; Oleksiy Kuleba – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure Development and Territories;

– Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure Development and Territories; Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

– Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration; Matviy Bidnyi - Minister of Youth and Sports;

- Minister of Youth and Sports; Herman Halushchenko - Minister of Justice;

- Minister of Justice; Svitlana Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy;

- Minister of Energy; Denys Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;

- Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine; Natalia Kalmykova - Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

- Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine; Ihor Klymenko - Minister of Internal Affairs;

- Minister of Internal Affairs; Oksen Lisovyi - Minister of Education and Science;

- Minister of Education and Science; Viktor Liashko - Minister of Health;

- Minister of Health; Serhiy Marchenko - Minister of Finance;

- Minister of Finance; Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs;

- Minister of Foreign Affairs; Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;

– Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture; Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defense.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider these candidacies at the next meeting. Consultations on the candidate for the position of Minister of Culture are still ongoing. - Arakhamia summarized.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.