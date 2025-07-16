$41.820.01
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11103 views

At the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction, President Zelenskyy proposed Yulia Svyrydenko for the position of Prime Minister. Candidates for key ministerial portfolios, including Fedorov, Kuleba, and Kachka, were presented.

Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions

A meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Head of State proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants". Who will receive which portfolio - said the head of the faction David Arakhamia, reports UNN.

Details

According to Arakhamia, the meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the Head of State Andriy Yermak, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, and First Vice-Speaker Oleksandr Korniyenko.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. We in the faction support her candidacy, we know Yulia Svyrydenko well from her work as a competent and professional person who is able to head the government in such a difficult period.

- noted the head of the faction.

According to him, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers, who were also present, were presented at the faction meeting. These are both new people and those who have proven themselves well in government:

  • Yulia Svyrydenko – Prime Minister of Ukraine;
    • Mykhailo Fedorov – First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation;
      • Oleksiy Kuleba – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure Development and Territories;
        • Taras Kachka – Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;
          • Matviy Bidnyi - Minister of Youth and Sports;
            • Herman Halushchenko - Minister of Justice;
              • Svitlana Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy;
                • Denys Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine;
                  • Natalia Kalmykova - Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;
                    • Ihor Klymenko - Minister of Internal Affairs;
                      • Oksen Lisovyi - Minister of Education and Science;
                        • Viktor Liashko - Minister of Health;
                          • Serhiy Marchenko - Minister of Finance;
                            • Andriy Sybiha - Minister of Foreign Affairs;
                              • Oleksiy Sobolev – Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture;
                                • Denys Shmyhal – Minister of Defense.

                                  The Verkhovna Rada will consider these candidacies at the next meeting. Consultations on the candidate for the position of Minister of Culture are still ongoing.

                                  - Arakhamia summarized.

                                  Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy16.07.25, 20:16 • 15566 views

                                  Recall

                                  The Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

                                  Antonina Tumanova

                                  Antonina Tumanova

                                  Politics
                                  Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
                                  Serhiy Marchenko
                                  David Arakhamia
                                  Yulia Svyrydenko
                                  Mykhailo Fedorov
                                  Servant of the People
                                  Verkhovna Rada
                                  Ruslan Stefanchuk
                                  Igor Klymenko
                                  Viktor Liashko
                                  Herman Halushchenko
                                  Andriy Yermak
                                  Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                                  Denis Shmyhal
