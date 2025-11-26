Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibility

The scandalous private clinic "Odrex" is trying to cover its tracks by re-registering its business. It is impossible to notice this without a detailed analysis of the registers, but journalists, public figures, and the Ministry of Health have already drawn attention to the actions of Odrex owners. So, will Odrex manage to avoid responsibility and disguise itself by simply changing the name of the LLC? Read about why the clinic's management reacts so nervously to investigations, journalistic inquiries, and inspections by the Ministry of Health in the UNN material.

One of the first to draw attention to the re-registration of Odrex LLC and the owners' attempts to "disguise" themselves to stay on the market was journalist and public figure Zoya Kazanzhi. In the comments to the post by Odrex clinic's lawyer, where he assured that the clinic was "clean as morning dew," Zoya Kazanzhi directly asked – why then are legal entities being re-registered?

Indeed, the data from the Unified State Register, official responses from the Ministry of Health, and the chronology of changes in the registers show not just internal reshuffles, but a classic attempt to escape legal history – a change of packaging, but not content. Which, according to the possible plan of the clinic's owners, should allow Odrex to hide from the consequences of possible criminal actions and continue operating in the Ukrainian medical services market.

How it all began: patient's death, criminal proceedings, and sudden business "repackaging"

After the death of businessman Adnan Kivan in late October 2024, who was undergoing treatment at "Odrex," criminal proceedings were initiated. From that moment, the clinic came under increased scrutiny from law enforcement and the Ministry of Health. And just a few months after the investigation intensified, there was a sudden change in the legal structure.

On June 2, 2025, a group of people who had owned and managed "Dim Medytsyny" LLC, the legal basis of Odrex, for years, simultaneously withdrew from its composition. On the same day, they created a new company with a similar name – "Medical House "Odrex." In particular, an analysis of the registers showed a coincidence in the list of founders of legal entities: Tigran Arutyunyan, Iryna Zaykova, Larysa Mysotska, Yevhen Savytskyi – all of them are listed as founders of both LLCs.

The top administration of the "Odrex" clinic synchronously withdrew from the ownership of the old legal entity, but... remained its ultimate beneficiaries for another four months – until October 10, 2025. Such a "transitional period" is characteristic of fictitious structural changes, where actual control is maintained while the business is "repackaged" into a new shell.

The old company, "Dim Medytsyny," was transferred to a new owner, Viktor Bezhynar. It is he who is formally registered today as the legal entity under which "Odrex" operated for all previous years, including the period when patient Adnan Kivan died at the clinic.

License that "stuck in the past"

There is another important factor. The web archive confirms: for years, the clinic operated under the license of "Dim Medytsyny," not "Medical House "Odrex." Until June 2025, there was no alternative "clean" legal entity that had the right to practice medicine under the Odrex brand.

But just a month after the creation of the new company, on July 18, 2025, it received a fresh medical license. Quickly, synchronously, without pauses – most likely realizing that within the framework of criminal proceedings, compliance with licensing conditions would be checked. So the picture is obvious: the activity is transferred to a new company with a clean history, without criminal cases and without the risk of license annulment.

At the same time, "Dim Medytsyny" – the company that appears in all criminal cases, is mentioned in journalistic investigations, and has a potential risk of license revocation – is transferred to a person who, according to our information, is connected to the official owner of the clinic. So now it is no longer "Odrex" – but simply an LLC with a new owner. And it is on him, if anything, that all claims can be tried to be shifted: from possible license annulment to civil lawsuits from victims and their families.

While the UNN editorial office was preparing the material, Odrex posted a third (!) medical license, issued to another LLC, on its official website. Thus, under the Odrex brand, three legal entities now operate at the same address, having the right to medical practice. This indicates not a reorganization, but a targeted scheme for dispersing legal responsibility. The beneficiaries of the third LLC "Center of Medicine," to which the current license is issued, are the same as in the previous two.

Why is the Ministry of Health checking the "old" Odrex clinic LLC?

In response to a UNN journalistic inquiry, the Ministry of Health explicitly stated that a commission had been established for an unscheduled inspection of "Dim Medytsyny" LLC. There was no mention of an inspection of the newly created "Medical House "Odrex" LLC and the old "Center of Medicine" LLC, which are essentially clones.

That is, the state is formally checking not Odrex, which today accepts patients, performs operations, issues bills, and creates medical risks, but a company that the real owners of the Odrex clinic no longer use in medical activities.

This is the main legal conflict: Odrex transfers its activities to a new legal entity, while the Ministry of Health checks the old one. The old one is empty. The new one is outside the scope of the inspection, despite the same registration address and field of activity.

The consequence is obvious: if the license of "Dim Medytsyny" is annulled, the actual Odrex will not lose its medical license. The clinic will continue to operate under a new license and a new legal entity, leaving the investigation and the victims alone with a "dead" company.

What does this mean for patients and for the investigation?

The clinic, which today is involved in criminal proceedings, numerous stories of victims, and the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", is legally separating itself from its past. If the old LLC's license is revoked, the victims will be left with lawsuits against a company that de facto exists but does not function fully.

The new "Medical House "Odrex" will continue to operate, without legal memory of patients who died or suffered from "treatment" at the clinic. And the main question now is whether the Ministry of Health will see the new Odrex LLC, or pretend that it does not exist? The fact of whether the Ministry of Health will expand the inspection to the new LLC "Medical House "Odrex" will not just be a technical detail, but a litmus test for the entire ministry. And it will show whether the department is truly ready to fight for the rights of Ukrainian patients, or will allow the clinic to avoid any consequences by simply changing its legal shell.

Corruption risk: will Odrex management influence the Ministry of Health's decisions?

There is another important detail in this story that may explain why Odrex demonstrates such confidence. As reported by journalists, Odrex CEO Tigran Arutyunyan in July 2023 joined the Ministry of Health's working group on the development of private medicine. A working group headed by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

That is, the management of Odrex likely has direct access to communication with the minister and key officials of the Ministry of Health – precisely at a time when criminal proceedings are underway against the clinic, and the ministry is conducting an inspection that could result in the annulment of the "old" license.

This creates an obvious conflict of interest and a potential risk of influencing the Ministry of Health's decisions – especially given the legal scheme chosen by the clinic. Therefore, it is now up to the ministry to demonstrate whether it can act independently and impartially.

New cycle of scandal around Odrex clinic

While Odrex is re-registering legal entities, massively dismissing clinic staff, and transferring operations to a new company, new stories continue to emerge online from people who went through "treatment" at the Odesa clinic and left either maimed or not at all. The documentary film "Wasp's Nest" became a point of no return for Odrex's reputation. In it, victims of the clinic publicly spoke for the first time about what happened behind the doors of the private medical institution. These testimonies are not about unfortunate mistakes, but about the systemic nature, recurrence, and similarity of stories, regardless of diagnoses and the patients' condition.

The scheme described by the victims is almost always the same. First – optimistic forecasts, a feeling that "you are in good hands," the conviction that Odrex will "save" you. Then – a rapid deterioration of the condition, the appearance of new complications and diagnoses requiring new procedures. Following this – rapidly growing bills, late-night calls to patients' relatives with ultimatums and threats. And when the money runs out – the final stage: lawsuits, threats of physical violence, demands to pay "debts," and offers to give an apartment or other property to the clinic.

Therefore, law enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Health cannot ignore the fact that such episodes are repeated by the dozens. The scale indicates a systemic problem, not an accident.