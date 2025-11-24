$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3164 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8956 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15792 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17789 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13744 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12590 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10932 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9204 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27688 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23776 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18468 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 18047 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10309 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15792 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17790 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 39000 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64699 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23794 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27705 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41310 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51773 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53386 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8990 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed to the Ministry of Health with a demand to inspect and revoke the license of the "Odrex" clinic due to violations found after the death of businessman Adnan Kivan. The investigation established that the clinic failed to comply with legislative requirements regarding the appointment of doctors and record-keeping.

The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex

The Prosecutor General's Office has appealed to the Ministry of Health with a demand to conduct an inspection and revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic "Odrex" due to violations, after treatment at which businessman-developer Adnan Kivan died. This was reported by the PGO in response to a request from UNN.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that during the investigation, a conclusion of the clinical and expert assessment of the quality of medical care from the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration was obtained, according to which, among other things, facts of non-compliance by the "Odrex" clinic with legal requirements when appointing doctors, maintaining medical documentation in violation of the orders of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were established. 

In this regard, the Prosecutor General's Office sent an application to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for an unscheduled state supervision (control) measure regarding the compliance of the business entity LLC "Dim Medytsyny" (MD "ODREX") with the requirements of legislation in the field of economic activity for medical practice subject to licensing, the results of which, and in case of detection of relevant violations, will decide on the termination of the license 

- states the response to the request.

It should be noted that the CEO of "Odrex", Tigran Arutyunyan, in July 2023 joined the working group on strengthening the role of private healthcare facilities in the restoration and development of the healthcare system. It was headed by the Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko.

Therefore, it cannot be ruled out that the CEO of "Odrex" may use his connections and enlist the support of the head of the Ministry of Health to preserve the medical institution's license through the illegal influence of Viktor Liashko.

Recall

The scandal with the Odrex clinic became public after another death. The Prosecutor General's Office announced on October 25 that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical institution in Odesa.

According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was later revealed that these were Vitaliy Rusakov, head of the surgical department, and Maryna Bielotserkivska, an oncologist.

Investigators, based on the conclusions of the examination, believe that the actions of these two doctors caused the patient's death.

The suspected doctors provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, there was no proper response to signs of complications and no necessary measures were taken for its timely treatment. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death 

– stated the PGO's message.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the doctors made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time.

The businessman died at the clinic on October 27, 2024.

The clinic, however, insists that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act according to protocols.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has not yet conducted an inspection of the compliance of the "Odrex" clinic's activities with licensing conditions and has not revoked the medical institution's license.

Add

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to emerge one after another – people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help into dangerous experiments, and medicine into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about their experiences. 

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not to save him, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the documents for her apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias. 

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite the warnings of Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they would save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls sending her mother to a "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picking up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, could never determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that patients' lives in "Odrex" are valued much less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased speak of medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but above all – of the absence of elementary humanity.

While the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.

Lilia Podolyak

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Odrex
Film
National Police of Ukraine
Viktor Liashko
Odesa