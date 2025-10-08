Ukrainians aged 40 and over will receive money for health checks in "Diia"

Starting in 2026, Ukrainians will receive money on a virtual card in "Diia" for medical examinations. Users over 40 years old will receive push notifications with an offer to undergo a check-up, as stated by Health Minister Viktor Liashko, according to UNN.

Cardiovascular diseases top the rankings in all countries as causes of population mortality, including premature mortality. We have repeatedly said that the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation will lead to strokes and heart attacks occurring at a younger age. And we are already seeing this picture, which is why we are doing certain things that should detect diseases early. The Ministry of Health is working on these complexes and has positive results. - he said.

Users will be able to choose a clinic, receive a consultation, and undergo a series of laboratory and instrumental examinations. If doctors identify health problems, the patient will receive an electronic prescription for free medicines.

"For 2026, we, as a state, have taken another step to create conditions specifically for prevention. We are launching a nationwide campaign of preventive medical examinations aimed at detecting cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental disorders. Upon reaching 40 years of age, a month later, a push notification will arrive in "Diia" stating that you can use the national check-up program," Liashko noted.

