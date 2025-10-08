$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6354 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 17208 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20756 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 23391 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 21782 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 20560 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 18763 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21536 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19380 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17633 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
86%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 30033 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhotoOctober 8, 07:12 AM • 42164 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23684 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 16895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14763 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 6336 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 17196 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 11465 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 20748 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 14997 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 23881 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 42155 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 45086 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 96479 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 91086 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook

"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6384 views

The surge in incidence of the new "Frankenstein" coronavirus variant in Ukraine passed back in August, and it is already losing activity. According to virologist Alla Myronenko, COVID-19 is seasonal and does not pose a serious threat.

"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19

The new coronavirus variant, dubbed "Frankenstein" in the media, is already losing activity in Ukraine – the surge in incidence passed back in August. In addition, all modern subvariants belong to the Omicron strain, and COVID-19 currently has a seasonal character and does not pose a serious threat. Virologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Alla Myronenko told UNN correspondent about this.

Spread of the "Frankenstein" strain

I'll tell you this, in Ukraine, it was already here by the end of July... Most likely it was brought in, because it's vacation season, people are traveling. And this surge in incidence, which was caused by it, is already declining. We have far fewer samples and far fewer sick people than, for example, in August.

- noted the specialist.

At the same time, she noted that the conventional names of the strains do not play a significant role, because, according to Myronenko, "it's all Omicron."

As it (Omicron – ed.) appeared in December 2021 and actively circulated in 2022 before the war, it then virtually displaced all other variants in the world. They are all in the past. Now there is only Omicron. And there are already many subvariants of Omicron, various ones: one replaces another, or, for example, several different subvariants circulate periodically.

- explained the virologist.

The professor noted that this particular variant of the virus strain is characterized by a much milder clinical course of the disease, which in turn indicates the virus's adaptation to the human body's immune system.

Epidemic and Threat Preparedness: Cabinet Approves Biosecurity Bill23.09.25, 04:34 • 3671 view

We recover because the immune system works. The immune system of someone who has recovered also affects, can cause mutations in viruses. And therefore, the more people are infected, the more altered variants can form and they are already transmitted from person to person.

- explained the doctor.

This largely explains the large number of different virus strains. At the same time, new forms, according to Myronenko, can be oligosymptomatic or asymptomatic.

Symptoms of "Frankenstein"

They write, but this is information not personally verified by me, that it is: hoarseness of voice, sore throat, but it also passes quite quickly. But one must understand that until we have done a genetic analysis and linked it to the clinical picture of the patient, all this looks a bit like speculation.

- noted the specialist, emphasizing that such an analysis is mostly done abroad due to the high cost of equipment (materials are sent) and not quickly.

In addition, as the professor emphasized, for a person, information about a specific virus strain they are sick with does not carry practical benefit. This information is mostly needed by scientists to monitor the disease based on a sample and analysis of rare and complex cases of its course.

When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions30.09.25, 19:26 • 35737 views

Is the creation of a new vaccine being considered?

When asked whether the creation of a new vaccine, taking into account new subspecies of strains, is being considered, Myronenko replied that this issue requires study.

The thing is that the genetic material of the virus is constantly changing - numerous mutations occur in it, especially in those areas responsible for contact with human cells. Because of this, the question arises: does the pharmaceutical industry manage to adapt vaccines to new strains? For example, in 2023, almost two dozen subvariants of the coronavirus circulated simultaneously. Creating an effective vaccine against all of them at once is practically impossible.

When a very large number of new subvariants are formed and they circulate simultaneously, it is probably unrealistic to make one vaccine for all cases of life.

- says the virologist.

For comparison, the flu virus also changes, but much slower. Therefore, every year scientists track 2-3 main flu strains and include them in the seasonal vaccine, which effectively protects against the disease.

According to the virologist, vaccination against COVID-19 is currently not mandatory. It is primarily recommended for people at risk - older people and patients with chronic diseases. At the same time, Myronenko says, it is worth understanding that vaccine manufacturers are commercial companies, and even if the need for vaccination decreases, they are not in a hurry to abandon profitable products.

According to Myronenko, in five years the pandemic has turned into a regular seasonal infection, so there is no cause for serious concern.

The fact that some new, unknown virus may appear and cause a pandemic... this cannot be ruled out and humanity is preparing, but regarding COVID, there is no reason to worry.

- summarized the doctor.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Kyiv, for the 40th week of 2025, 9,480 new cases of flu and ARVI were registered, including 398 cases of COVID-19. The incidence of COVID-19 decreased by 29.8%, but the number of hospitalizations increased to 113 people.

Alona Utkina

COVID-19HealthPublications
Ukraine
Kyiv