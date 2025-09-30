When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions

The best time to get vaccinated against the flu is in the fall, as soon as the vaccines become available in medical facilities. Immunity develops within a few weeks and reliably protects throughout the entire season, whereas natural immunity after illness is much narrower. Viktoria Dmytruk, a family doctor at the Odrex Family Polyclinic, told UNN correspondent about this.

Flu is not a common cold. The disease begins suddenly and acutely: a sharp increase in temperature occurs within the first few hours, and a cough, stuffy nose, sore throat, and difficulty breathing appear a little later. The danger of the flu lies not only in its severe course but also in possible complications that can affect the heart, lungs, or kidneys.

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

According to Dmytruk, flu vaccine supplies traditionally begin in Ukraine in the fall – it is during this period that medical facilities receive the first batches of vaccines.

Flu vaccines usually arrive in Ukraine in the fall. It is worth getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available at your hospital. This will allow time (approximately 1–3 weeks) for immunity to develop before the virus begins to spread in the country. - says the doctor.

How long does immunity last after vaccination?

Immunity after a flu shot lasts for a certain period. The highest level of antibodies forms a few weeks after vaccination and lasts for an average of six to twelve months. That is why doctors recommend getting vaccinated every year – so that the body is ready to meet a new virus at any time.

It is also worth considering that the flu virus is constantly changing. Even if a certain number of antibodies remain in the blood longer, their effectiveness against new strains decreases.

The antibody level gradually decreases over 6–12 months. In addition, the virus can mutate, so the most effective protection is 3 weeks after vaccination for 6 months. - explains the doctor.

When asked whether a vaccine given at the beginning of the year, in January or February, would be effective during the new epidemiological season, the doctor advised renewing the vaccination.

"Such a vaccination is still useful, because you can get the flu in March-May. But for the next season, a new vaccine is needed, because the virus is constantly mutating. That is why new vaccines are created every year, the name of which indicates the corresponding years, for example: "Vaxigrip Tetra 2025/2026," Dmytruk says.

How does a flu vaccine differ from natural immunity after vaccination?

Natural immunity after having the flu usually forms only against the specific strain of the virus that the person had, says Dmytruk. If a different type of flu circulates in the next season, the existing protection may be insufficient. In contrast, the vaccine contains several of the most likely strains predicted by the WHO and provides broader and more predictable protection.

After an illness, the body "remembers" only the strain you had. The vaccine, however, provides broader and more predictable protection. - Dmytruk explained.

She added that all vaccines available in Ukraine are inactivated – meaning they contain only virus particles that are unable to cause disease. Thanks to this, the immune system "gets acquainted" with the virus and learns to quickly recognize it. When the real virus enters the body, the defense is already ready and begins to act immediately.

"That is why in vaccinated people, the flu usually passes more easily and quickly, because the body does not need to spend time "studying the enemy," says the doctor.

On September 23, the Ministry of Health announced that "the first 76 thousand doses of flu vaccine will go on sale in the near future."

Doctors added that a batch of Korean-made vaccine has already passed state quality control and will soon be available for sale in pharmacies and medical facilities. More than 100,000 doses of French vaccine are also being checked, after which they will also go on sale.

All vaccines in Ukraine undergo mandatory laboratory control, and only after a positive conclusion from the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control can they be used for vaccinations. - added the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, UNN wrote that Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin predicts an increase in COVID-19 incidence in late September – early October. At the same time, restrictive measures and lockdown are unlikely, as the indicators are significantly lower than last year.