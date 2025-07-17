A submission for the appointment of a new government has been made to the Rada

A submission for the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, as reported by UNN.

Details

Thus, submissions have been made for the appointment of 13 ministers:

• Mykhailo Fedorov to the position of First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine — Minister of Digital Transformation;

• Oleksiy Kuleba to the position of Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Infrastructure and Territorial Development;

• Taras Kachka to the position of Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration;

• Oleksiy Sobolev to the position of Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture;

• Matviy Bidnyi to the position of Minister of Youth and Sports;

• Herman Halushchenko to the position of Minister of Justice;

• Svitlana Hrynchuk to the position of Minister of Energy;

• Denys Uliutin to the position of Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity of Ukraine;

• Natalia Kalmykova to the position of Minister of Veterans of Ukraine;

• Ihor Klymenko to the position of Minister of Internal Affairs;

• Oksen Lisovyi to the position of Minister of Education and Science;

• Viktor Liashko to the position of Minister of Health;

• Serhiy Marchenko to the position of Minister of Finance.

Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister

Addition

Earlier, Zelensky submitted to the Rada a proposal for Sybiha as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Shmyhal as the Minister of Defense.