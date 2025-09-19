Budget-2026: Ministry of Finance named the amount of expenditures for supporting frontline territories

The government will allocate budget transfers totaling 6 billion hryvnias to support frontline territories. This was announced by the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko during the question hour to the government in parliament, UNN correspondent reports.

"We envisage allocating an additional 6 billion hryvnias in direct budget transfers next year specifically to these territories," Marchenko said.

According to the minister, a separate program is envisaged to provide housing for residents of frontline territories, as well as the allocation of funds to provide for children from frontline territories.

"A separate program is envisaged to provide housing for citizens of frontline territories at the expense of local budget balances. Special measures are also envisaged for feeding children from frontline territories. Funds are envisaged for the creation of educational spaces, food blocks. Today, this amounts to 15 billion hryvnias," the minister explained.

The minister also added that in the healthcare sector, it is planned to allocate 2.3 billion hryvnias within the framework of the guarantee program in frontline territories. Also, given the specifics of these territories, there will be special surcharges.

Minister of Health Viktor Liashko announced that Ukrainian medical institutions in frontline communities and areas with low population density will receive additional funding.