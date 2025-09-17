The government approved the allocation of over UAH 91 million for school meals in border and frontline regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the allocation of over UAH 91 million for school meals in 8 border and frontline regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

The allocation of funds received from the United Nations World Food Programme to the account for meeting the needs of education and science in the National Bank for the budget program "Subvention from the state budget to local budgets for improving the quality of hot meals and financing meals for primary school students in general secondary education institutions" in the amount of UAH 91 million 293.7 thousand for 8 border and frontline regions of Ukraine has been approved for 2025. - Melnychuk reported.

Recall

Starting in September, meals in schools will be free for primary school students, and for students in grades 5-11 in general secondary education institutions in frontline regions.