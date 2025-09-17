$41.180.06
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
03:01 PM • 8082 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 16077 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 30253 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
September 17, 05:30 AM • 37731 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37758 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 101018 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM • 118449 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53663 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 62808 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
The government approved the allocation of over UAH 91 million for school meals in border and frontline regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Funds received from the UN World Food Programme will be used to improve the quality of hot meals and finance primary school students.

The government approved the allocation of over UAH 91 million for school meals in border and frontline regions

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the allocation of over UAH 91 million for school meals in 8 border and frontline regions of Ukraine. This was reported by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers' representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, on his Telegram channel, as reported by UNN.

Details

The allocation of funds received from the United Nations World Food Programme to the account for meeting the needs of education and science in the National Bank for the budget program "Subvention from the state budget to local budgets for improving the quality of hot meals and financing meals for primary school students in general secondary education institutions" in the amount of UAH 91 million 293.7 thousand for 8 border and frontline regions of Ukraine has been approved for 2025.

- Melnychuk reported.

Recall

Starting in September, meals in schools will be free for primary school students, and for students in grades 5-11 in general secondary education institutions in frontline regions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine