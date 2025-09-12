In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change

Since September 10, as part of a comprehensive program to support frontline regions, the updated mechanism of the eOselia program has been launched. This refers to state compensation for IDPs and residents of frontline regions. In a comment to UNN, Olena Shuliak, head of the VR Committee on State Power Organization, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, MP, explained what is changing for IDPs.

What is the eOselia program and its conditions

The eOselia program is a state preferential mortgage lending program, the main goal of which is to provide affordable housing for Ukrainians.

Citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 70 can participate in the program if they do not own their own housing, or if it is less than 52.5 m² + 21 m² for each subsequent family member additionally, located in a combat zone or in temporarily occupied territory.

The program provides for a preferential rate for the first 10 years - 3% or 7%, a preferential rate from the 11th year - 6% or 10%. The maximum loan term is 20 years, the minimum down payment is from 20% and 10% for young people.

Changes in eOselia from September 10: what's new

As Olena Shuliak said, the state expects that as a result of changes in the eOselia program, which will become possible thanks to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 988, the number of IDPs who will be able to purchase housing with its help may increase.

The thing is that previously, the possibility for internally displaced persons to participate in the program was significantly limited due to financially unbearable participation conditions - payment of 20% of the housing cost as a down payment and a 7% loan rate. But now these conditions will become more affordable for them. The state will in some way subsidize internally displaced persons for both the down payment and the interest rate. Thus, the state undertakes to pay 70% of the down payment. But there is one condition - the housing must not be more expensive than 2 million hryvnias. In addition, the state undertakes to pay 70% of the interest rate in the first year of participation in the program. But there is also a condition - no more than 150 thousand hryvnias of the total annual payment. The state also undertakes to pay 40 thousand hryvnias as a one-time bank commission for providing the loan, fees and insurance payments for the loan. - Shuliak said.

She provided calculations: a 20% down payment for housing costing 2 million hryvnias is 400 thousand hryvnias. But if the state pays 70% of them, the down payment for IDPs will be 120 thousand hryvnias. That is, participation in the eOselia program will become much more accessible.

We already see how positively the changes in the program affect the participation of internally displaced persons. Thus, as of the end of 2024, only 340 internally displaced persons were able to use eOselia. As of now - more than 800. This was a consequence, among other things, of reducing the age of housing that internally displaced persons can purchase with the help of eOselia. This was our recommendation to the government, which we formulated based on the results of our large-scale public consultations, which showed that limiting the age of housing that internally displaced persons can buy through eOselia extremely negatively affects their ability to do so. Not everyone has the opportunity to buy housing in new buildings - housing up to 3 years old. Especially if you consider that there is almost no such housing in the regions. Therefore, we insisted on increasing the age of such housing - up to 10 years. As we can see, this worked positively. Therefore, I am convinced that the changes in the program that took place on September 10 will also work positively. - adds Shuliak.

According to her, assistance is provided to those IDPs, or citizens, who are registered in frontline territories, who do not yet have their own housing, i.e., do not have ownership rights to residential real estate objects registered in the State Register of Real Property Rights. Exceptions are housing located in areas of active hostilities or in temporarily occupied territories. In addition, state aid is not provided if a citizen sold housing within 3 years before the date of application for it.

State aid is paid through banks with which Ukrfinzhytlo has concluded relevant general agreements, provided that the person pays 30% of the down payment.

She said that in order to submit an application, you need to:

that the citizen is officially registered as an IDP - registered as an internally displaced person or provided that the place of residence is registered in frontline territories;

confirm the absence of residential real estate in ownership, except in cases where housing is owned, but it is located in the temporarily occupied territories or in frontline territories;

confirm that within the last 3 years the person has not sold housing in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Then the bank, with which Ukrfinzhytlo concluded a general agreement, weekly forms and transmits to the Pension Fund information about individuals who have submitted applications. The Pension Fund checks them. If they meet the program conditions, the PFU transmits this data to the bank. Then the PFU and the bank conclude an agreement on providing such assistance to the citizen. It is important to note that this assistance is provided in the order of priority of applications within the expenditures provided for in the state budget for the respective year. - noted the MP.

She emphasizes that each simplification of the program conditions leads to an increase in the number of citizens participating in it. The conditions for participation in the program are constantly reviewed. In particular, at the end of 2024, young people under 26 were allowed to buy housing under the program, provided they paid a down payment of 10% of the housing cost. In total, in the first year of operation - as of the end of 2023 (the program was launched at the end of 2022) - 5855 loans were issued. As of now - almost 20 thousand loans.

State aid is provided from the state budget, as well as international technical assistance, charitable assistance, and local budget funds. It is important that the Government regularly recapitalizes Ukrfinzhytlo, which is the operator of the eOselia program. For example, for 2025, the company was recapitalized by 20 billion hryvnias. - says the MP.

Submitting applications

The procedure for submitting documents has already been simplified as much as possible, thanks to the use of digital tools. To submit an application, you need to open the "Diia" mobile application, go to the "Services" section, select "eOselia" and fill out an online questionnaire, indicating information about yourself, family members and income. After filling out the application and signing it with "Diia.Signature", the citizen receives offers from partner banks, chooses the best one for himself, provides documents to the bank for verification, after a positive decision chooses housing and concludes purchase and sale agreements and a mortgage agreement. - adds Shuliak.

