A compensation mechanism for IDPs has been launched in Ukraine within the framework of the eOselia program: what you need to know
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from September 10, the state will cover up to 70% of the down payment and monthly mortgage payment. The program is available to IDPs and residents of frontline territories who meet certain criteria.
In Ukraine, a compensation mechanism for IDPs and residents of frontline territories has been launched within the eOselia program. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.
Details
From September 10, the state will cover part of the mortgage costs in the following cases:
- up to 70% of the down payment (but no more than 30% of the property value);
- up to 70% of the monthly payment during the first year (but no more than UAH 150,000 of the total annual payment);
- up to UAH 40,000 for related expenses when processing a mortgage.
To participate in this mechanism, the following conditions must be met:
- the maximum property value must be 2 million hryvnias;
- the maximum age of the property must be 20 years;
- the interest rate must be 7% per annum;
- there must be no housing owned in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Housing requirements
- Maximum housing value - up to UAH 2 million;
- For IDPs - no older than 20 years;
- For citizens from frontline territories, the current eOselia rules apply: no older than 20 years for preferential categories and veterans in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions; no older than 3 years - for housing outside them and for all other citizens for whom eOselia is available at 7%.
How to get compensation under the program
- Submit an application for eOselia in the Diia application;
- Receive a positive decision and choose a bank to get a loan;
- Provide the bank with the necessary package of documents and an application for compensation from the state;
- Then the bank transfers the application to the Pension Fund of Ukraine;
- The Pension Fund checks the submitted data for compliance with the terms of the compensation program;
- After confirmation, you can get a loan with compensation.
