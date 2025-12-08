Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has suspended the medical license of the Odrex clinic. The reason was the clinic's refusal to provide medical documentation to representatives of the commission for compliance with licensing conditions. The decision will come into force on January 1, 2026, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Health's commission for compliance with licensing conditions decided on December 2, 2025, to revoke the medical license of the Odrex clinic, issued to LLC "Dim Medytsyny" (House of Medicine), UNN sources report. The decision to revoke the license will come into force 30 days after its adoption. Thus, as early as January 1, 2026, the Odrex clinic will not be able to provide medical services from the legal entity LLC "Dim Medytsyny," which is involved in criminal proceedings regarding the death of patient Adnan Kivan. UNN's editorial office also learned that the reason for the annulment of the medical license was the Odrex medical facility's refusal to provide documents to members of the commission for checking compliance with licensing conditions.

The refusal of the Odrex clinic administration to provide documents to representatives of the Ministry of Health raises a logical question: "What exactly are they hiding in the clinic?" After all, in addition to the fact that the owners and managers of Odrex should have conducted their own internal investigation into the circumstances and causes of the patient's death, they should also have cooperated with the investigation, and even more so with the regulator that licenses the private clinic. Earlier, journalist and writer Zoya Kazanzhy also noted in an interview that the seizure and verification of documents is not unusual in such situations. And Odrex certainly knows this, as this is far from their first lawsuit.

If something extraordinary happens – at least some communication takes place, at least an internal investigation of what happened takes place, so that such a situation does not repeat itself. Come on, provide all the documentation. As far as I know, when the documents were seized – cries began from "Odrex". And these are people who, by the way, have not their first lawsuit, there are other lawsuits against "Odrex" - said journalist Zoya Kazanzhy.

Such facts may be confirmation – the owners of Odrex know about numerous systematic violations in the clinic and are trying to hide them. That is why they could have given the "command" to resist the licensing commission.

It should be noted that similar inspections are not new to "Odrex". As is known from the official response to UNN's journalistic request from the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, during the inspection, violations were found in the clinic's medical records.

We inform you that, based on the relevant appeal, the Department did indeed conduct a clinical and expert assessment of the quality of medical care provided to the patient in the conditions of LLC "Dim Medytsyny", and violations were found in the maintenance of medical records. - stated the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

But even the fact that one of the regulatory bodies found violations, and another could not even get access to medical documentation and decided to revoke the medical license, will not prevent the Odrex clinic from continuing to provide medical services.

After all, the license was revoked from LLC "Dim Medytsyny". However, as UNN wrote earlier, in addition to it, the clinic has at least 2 more medical licenses for other legal entities. One of which the Ministry of Health issued to the clinic in the summer of 2025 – already after the start of the investigation into Adnan Kivan's death within the walls of Odrex.

Whether the Ministry of Health plans to initiate an unscheduled inspection of compliance with licensing conditions by other LLCs of the Odrex clinic is still unknown. After all, despite criminal cases and dozens of potential victims – the "Odrex" clinic, it seems, has a privileged position and a certain immunity. After all, it is known that the CEO of Odrex, Tigran Harutyunyan, joined the Ministry of Health's working group in July 2023, created for the development of private medicine. It was personally headed by Minister Viktor Liashko. It can be assumed that the head of the clinic has some ability to influence processes within the ministry or use personal contacts to maintain the regulator's loyalty.

These circumstances create an obvious conflict of interest and may explain why the ministry did not react to complaints, statements, public stories of victims, and even to the fact of a patient's death within the clinic's walls and the active investigative actions in this regard.

The "Odrex case" has become a certain test for the country's medical system and personally for Minister Viktor Liashko – is the Ministry of Health ready to act transparently and impartially? Only time will tell.

Criminal case due to businessman's death

The Prosecutor General's Office announced on October 25 that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa. According to media reports, it concerns the death of local businessman-developer Adnan Kivan, who was treated at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1, Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). It was later revealed that these were the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. The investigation, based on expert conclusions, believes that the doctors made significant mistakes in providing medical care, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. The businessman died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are required to wear an electronic bracelet. "Odrex" insists that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act according to protocols. It should be noted that Maryna Bielotserkovska was fired from the clinic less than a month after Adnan Kivan's death.

The number of victims of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients from the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to emerge one after another – people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly are now daring to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into abuse, professional help into dangerous experiments, and medicine into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest," relatives of injured and deceased patients talk about their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over documents for her apartment so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation during which he was likely infected with the Serratia Marcescens bacterium. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care – you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg of weight. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo talks about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite warnings from Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that they would "save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. The aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls sending her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picking up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, were never able to determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."