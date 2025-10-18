The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with the Prime Minister and government officials to coordinate policies: details

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other government members on Monday, October 20. The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada will also join the meeting. This was announced on Saturday by the faction's spokeswoman in the Verkhovna Rada, Yulia Paliychuk, as reported by UNN.

The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government members. On Monday, October 20, the "Servant of the People" political party faction will hold a Coordination Meeting with the participation of government representatives regarding the implementation of priority areas of state policy. - Paliychuk reported.

Paliychuk noted that the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, people's deputies, and government members were invited to participate.

According to her, the following will take part in the meeting of the Coordination Council:

Prime Minister of Ukraine - Yulia Svyrydenko;

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation - Mykhailo Fedorov;

Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development - Oleksiy Kuleba;

Minister of Defense of Ukraine - Denys Shmyhal;

Minister of Internal Affairs - Ihor Klymenko;

Minister of Health - Viktor Liashko;

Minister of Education and Science - Oksen Lisovyi;

Minister of Energy - Svitlana Hrynchuk;

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity - Denys Uliutin;

Minister for Veterans Affairs - Nataliia Kalmykova.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" after the adoption of the draft state budget for 2026 in the first reading.