The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with the Prime Minister and government officials to coordinate policies: details

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 3396 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
09:59 AM • 7252 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
08:50 AM • 10735 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 30443 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 55272 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 42311 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 45593 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35612 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25072 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22419 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.4m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news
Starmer proposed developing a peace agreement for Ukraine based on Trump's plan for the Gaza StripOctober 18, 02:50 AM • 5930 views
US and China prepare for new round of trade talks on tariff reductionOctober 18, 03:57 AM • 13489 views
Putin's alleged plane route to Budapest for meeting with Trump revealedPhotoOctober 18, 05:37 AM • 5222 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet06:19 AM • 13756 views
Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US07:59 AM • 8420 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 79737 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 103756 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 130039 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 95367 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 120120 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Keir Starmer
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Hungary
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yet06:19 AM • 13844 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 30778 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 38295 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 66625 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 113882 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system
Google Play
MIM-104 Patriot

The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with the Prime Minister and government officials to coordinate policies: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1776 views

On October 20, the "Servant of the People" faction will hold a Coordination Meeting with government representatives. They will discuss priority areas of state policy.

The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with the Prime Minister and government officials to coordinate policies: details

The parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and other government members on Monday, October 20. The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada will also join the meeting. This was announced on Saturday by the faction's spokeswoman in the Verkhovna Rada, Yulia Paliychuk, as reported by UNN.

The "Servant of the People" faction will meet with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and government members. On Monday, October 20, the "Servant of the People" political party faction will hold a Coordination Meeting with the participation of government representatives regarding the implementation of priority areas of state policy.

- Paliychuk reported.

Details

Paliychuk noted that the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada, people's deputies, and government members were invited to participate.

According to her, the following will take part in the meeting of the Coordination Council:

  • Prime Minister of Ukraine - Yulia Svyrydenko;
    • First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation - Mykhailo Fedorov;
      • Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development - Oleksiy Kuleba;
        • Minister of Defense of Ukraine - Denys Shmyhal;
          • Minister of Internal Affairs - Ihor Klymenko;
            • Minister of Health - Viktor Liashko;
              • Minister of Education and Science - Oksen Lisovyi;
                • Minister of Energy - Svitlana Hrynchuk;
                  • Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity - Denys Uliutin;
                    • Minister for Veterans Affairs - Nataliia Kalmykova.

                      Recall

                      President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" after the adoption of the draft state budget for 2026 in the first reading.

                      Pavlo Bashynskyi

                      Politics
                      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                      Nataliia Kalmykova
                      Oksen Lisovyi
                      Yulia Svyrydenko
                      Mykhailo Fedorov
                      Servant of the People
                      Verkhovna Rada
                      Ihor Klymenko
                      Viktor Liashko
                      Denys Shmyhal