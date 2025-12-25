Innovative medicines allowed to be purchased under a new model: details

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a mechanism for mixed financing of innovative drug procurement, allowing regional health departments and hospitals to participate, reported the State Enterprise "Medical Procurement of Ukraine," writes UNN.

Details

The government's adopted resolution, as stated, "introduces a mechanism for concluding managed access agreements (MAAs) for the procurement of innovative medicinal products under a mixed financing model: simultaneously at the expense of the state budget, local budgets, and healthcare institutions' funds."

"This allows not only to save funds but also to provide patients with severe and rare diseases with medicines that were previously virtually inaccessible. In total, during 2025, new contracts were concluded for the supply of seven modern medicinal products for such patients," said Viktor Liashko, Minister of Health of Ukraine.

How this mechanism will be applied

State and communal healthcare institutions that will co-finance the procurement of innovative medicines under the MAA mechanism will not be able to use funds designated for the implementation of the state guarantees program for medical care of the population from the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU) for this purpose. At the same time, such procurements are voluntary for customers.

The adopted resolution details the norms of the adopted laws that introduced the mixed financing mechanism for procurement within MAAs and creates a mechanism for their practical implementation. In particular, the document approves:

the procedure for interaction between the Ministry of Health and MPU with customers participating in the financing of procurements under managed access agreements;

a standard form of interaction agreement to be concluded between MPU and customers when making procurements under MAAs.

"Now regional health departments and hospitals will be able to join the procurement of innovative drugs that have no analogues in the world, within the framework of managed access agreements. Many regions and medical institutions have already purchased such drugs - in particular for the treatment of SMA or the vaccine against human papillomavirus. At the same time, the adoption of this resolution will allow to provide treatment for a larger number of patients or to purchase new positions," said Oleg Klyots, CEO of MPU.

For reference

The mechanism of managed access agreements (MAAs) for the procurement of innovative expensive drugs has been used by MPU since 2022. Its essence is that the state enters into direct negotiations with the manufacturer of such drugs and guarantees the confidentiality of information about their cost and quantity, thanks to which it is possible to achieve prices much lower than market prices.