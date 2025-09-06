Medical institutions in frontline areas will receive additional funding - Ministry of Health

Ukrainian medical institutions in frontline communities and sparsely populated areas will receive additional funding. This was reported by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko following the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one of the key issues of the event was the support of frontline regions.

Additional payments for medical institutions operating in sparsely populated communities and combat zones: for "primary care" in villages and remote areas - a coefficient of 1.2 (20% more funding), for emergency care - coefficients from 1.48 in potential combat zones to 6.01 in active combat zones - Liashko explained.

He clarified that the reducing coefficients for "primary care" in combat zones have been canceled. According to the minister, this is "a guarantee of stable funding even in conditions of evacuation, shelling, and damaged infrastructure."

In addition, Liashko announced the introduction of new incentives for young doctors.

"200 thousand UAH of one-time assistance will be received by those who, after internship, sign a three-year contract to work in rural areas or frontline territories. Additionally, rural communities can provide official housing at the expense of the state budget," summarized the head of the Ministry of Health.

Recall

In the frontline territories of Ukraine, cases of leptospirosis transmitted by rats are recorded, and the incidence of tick-borne fevers is also increasing. These infections are characteristic of combat zones, but do not cause outbreaks due to the decrease in population.

Frontline territories support package: Ministry of Development announced when it will start working