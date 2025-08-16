Frontline Territories Support Package: Ministry of Development announced when it will start working

The program to support frontline regions will start operating in September. In particular, from next month, critically important enterprises will be able to book up to 100% of their employees, and farmers will be able to receive 1,000 hryvnias in compensation per hectare of land. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"If we go by sectors, I will start with the economy. It is important to say here that from September 1, critically important enterprises will have the right to book up to 100% of their employees to maintain their production in the combat zone. From September 10, our program "1000 hryvnias per hectare" will start working through the State Agrarian Register. It will be possible to apply for compensation. Also, from November 1, applications for grants for farmers in frontline territories for orchards and greenhouses will begin. The state will cover up to 80% of the costs," Kuleba said.

He noted that the "eOselia" program for IDPs and residents of frontline regions had also been expanded.

"From September 10, people will be able to apply for a mortgage with significant state compensation. 70% compensation of the first installment, and up to 70% compensation of the monthly payment during the first year. Also, up to 40 thousand hryvnias will be compensation for various expenses related to the processing of this mortgage - these are commissions, various fees, insurance," Kuleba added.

According to him, from the beginning of the academic year, students of grades 1-4 in Ukraine and high school students in frontline regions will be provided with free hot meals, for which almost 780 million hryvnias have already been allocated.

This year, 6.2 billion hryvnias have been allocated to communities for the construction of shelters in schools, kindergartens, cultural centers, and public spaces, and another 1.6 billion hryvnias for the purchase of school buses.

In addition, each family that independently heats their home will receive 19,400 UAH from the state for the purchase of firewood, coal, or pellets. Payments will be made during September and October so that people can prepare for winter.

From October, families in frontline communities will begin to receive monthly compensation for the cost of 100 kWh of electricity.

Also, from September 1, medical institutions in remote communities will receive 20% more funding per patient.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the first package of support for frontline territories. It contains five key priorities, namely: housing, security, support for people, business support, and health.