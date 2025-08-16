Frontline Territories Support Package: Ministry of Development announced when it will start working

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:46 AM • 8928 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
09:52 AM • 14425 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
08:59 AM • 18973 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
07:28 AM • 31129 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 162776 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 164265 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 120388 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 110226 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 96245 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 132428 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.2m/s
33%
750mm
Popular news
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 20712 views
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" projectAugust 16, 03:52 AM • 34661 views
Trump had a long conversation with Zelensky on the return flight from Alaska - CNN06:49 AM • 34514 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 14152 views
EU ambassadors hold emergency meeting after Trump-Putin meeting07:47 AM • 24645 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 255331 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 221376 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 227302 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 239364 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 321251 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideo07:05 AM • 14182 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 20740 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 71681 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 141943 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 221221 views
Actual
Fox News
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Economist
Truth Social

Frontline Territories Support Package: Ministry of Development announced when it will start working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Starting in September, a program to support frontline regions will begin, which includes employee reservation, compensation for farmers, and the expansion of "eOselia". It also provides free meals for schoolchildren, funds for shelters, and compensation for heating and electricity.

Frontline Territories Support Package: Ministry of Development announced when it will start working

The program to support frontline regions will start operating in September. In particular, from next month, critically important enterprises will be able to book up to 100% of their employees, and farmers will be able to receive 1,000 hryvnias in compensation per hectare of land. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

"If we go by sectors, I will start with the economy. It is important to say here that from September 1, critically important enterprises will have the right to book up to 100% of their employees to maintain their production in the combat zone. From September 10, our program "1000 hryvnias per hectare" will start working through the State Agrarian Register. It will be possible to apply for compensation. Also, from November 1, applications for grants for farmers in frontline territories for orchards and greenhouses will begin. The state will cover up to 80% of the costs," Kuleba said.

He noted that the "eOselia" program for IDPs and residents of frontline regions had also been expanded.

"From September 10, people will be able to apply for a mortgage with significant state compensation. 70% compensation of the first installment, and up to 70% compensation of the monthly payment during the first year. Also, up to 40 thousand hryvnias will be compensation for various expenses related to the processing of this mortgage - these are commissions, various fees, insurance," Kuleba added.

According to him, from the beginning of the academic year, students of grades 1-4 in Ukraine and high school students in frontline regions will be provided with free hot meals, for which almost 780 million hryvnias have already been allocated.

This year, 6.2 billion hryvnias have been allocated to communities for the construction of shelters in schools, kindergartens, cultural centers, and public spaces, and another 1.6 billion hryvnias for the purchase of school buses.

In addition, each family that independently heats their home will receive 19,400 UAH from the state for the purchase of firewood, coal, or pellets. Payments will be made during September and October so that people can prepare for winter.

From October, families in frontline communities will begin to receive monthly compensation for the cost of 100 kWh of electricity.

Also, from September 1, medical institutions in remote communities will receive 20% more funding per patient.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the first package of support for frontline territories. It contains five key priorities, namely: housing, security, support for people, business support, and health.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyEducation Real Estate
Education
Hryvnia
Oleksii Reznikov
Construction
Ukraine