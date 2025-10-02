$41.140.18
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

Combat medics will be able to get jobs in civilian medicine and acquire new medical specialties through a simplified procedure. The government has identified the development of reintegration programs for combat medics as one of the goals of the Action Program for 2025.

Combat medics gained simplified access to work in civilian medicine and a new specialty

Combat medics will be able to find employment in civilian medicine after service, obtain a new medical specialty, and enroll in training through a simplified procedure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the experience gained on the battlefield is invaluable and can be used after their return to civilian medicine and become a path to a new profession. Therefore, the government has identified the development of reintegration programs for combat medics as one of the goals of the Action Program for 2025.

Our task is to ensure that the heroes who saved lives at the front can use their knowledge and experience in civilian medicine as well. This is a sign of respect, recognition, and an important step by the state towards everyone who seeks to build a professional medical career after service.

- said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

In order for combat medics who are currently serving in the army or have been discharged from it to be able to join civilian medicine after completing their service, the teams of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Science, with the support of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, have made the necessary changes to the regulatory framework.

A combat medic saves the lives of wounded comrades every day. Thanks to professional training and experience in providing medical care in extreme conditions, each of them has a solid foundation for further professional development in this field. However, not all of them have medical diplomas. Simplifying access to specialized education will allow experienced combat medics to continue this honorable work in civilian life as well.

- emphasized the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

From now on, combat medics can obtain a new specialty in healthcare and enroll in training through a simplified procedure.

They can obtain medical education at one of two levels.

  • The first option is higher education (bachelor's degree) in the specialty "Nursing" (specialization "Emergency Medicine") to obtain a paramedic qualification.
    • The second option is professional pre-higher education in the specialty "Nursing" to obtain a nurse or paramedic qualification.

      In addition, professional standards "Emergency Medical Technician" and "Paramedic" have been approved. They simplify access for combat medics to employment in the emergency medical care and disaster medicine system.

      Combat medics currently at the front will have the opportunity to receive education remotely through shortened programs lasting two and a half years. They can obtain a higher education as a paramedic: for persons with a combatant certificate, admission is by interview, without taking the NMT. Professional pre-higher education is also available to obtain a nurse or paramedic qualification, admission to which also does not require the NMT. After completing their studies (professional pre-higher education level), a combat medic can get a job as a paramedic in the emergency medical service, and within two years confirm their qualification by passing an exam or completing a specialization cycle lasting up to three months.

      - the post says.

      Combat medics who have already completed their service can immediately get a job in the emergency medical care system as an emergency medical technician, even if they do not have this qualification.

      Within a year, they need to pass a qualification exam to obtain the qualification of an emergency medical technician, and within two years, obtain a driver's license, if they do not have one. Those who, during their service, performed the duties of a tactical medicine instructor or a senior combat medic of a company or battery, can immediately take the position of an emergency medical technician of the first, highest, class, with the same conditions for passing the exam and obtaining a driver's license.

      In parallel with their work, demobilized medics can study remotely: obtain a higher education as a paramedic through a shortened program (for combatants - admission by interview, without NMT) or undergo training as a nurse (male nurse) or paramedic. After completing professional pre-higher education, they can immediately start working as a paramedic and within two years confirm their professional qualification as a paramedic by passing an exam or completing a three-month specialization cycle. 

      The educational changes will fully come into effect in 2026, but this year a pilot project has been launched that will allow combat medics to enroll in training now, without losing a year.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers plans to increase salaries for medics in areas of active and possible hostilities. Doctors in combat zones will receive UAH 40,000, mid-level medical personnel - UAH 27,000, and junior medical personnel - UAH 18,000.

      Young doctors can apply for UAH 200,000 from the state: details25.09.25, 01:25 • 3084 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      SocietyHealth
      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
      Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
      Verkhovna Rada
      Viktor Liashko
      Denys Shmyhal