Young doctors can apply for UAH 200,000 from the state: details

The state will allocate a one-time payment of UAH 200,000 to each doctor who completed their internship this year and will work in rural areas and frontline territories. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

This refers to graduates of internships from 20 state higher education institutions under the management of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Science.

This government initiative will support doctors who are starting their professional careers in communities that need access to timely and quality medical care. - the post says.

The procedure for providing such payments to medical workers is defined by the order of the Ministry of Health, and it will be valid until the end of martial law with the possibility of extension.

To receive a one-time payment, a doctor must find a vacancy for medical workers in a state or communal medical institution in a rural area or in the territory of active hostilities (the list is approved by the order of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine) on the Unified Web Portal of Vacancies.

It is necessary to contact the chosen medical institution and find out whether the staffing level of medical positions in it does not exceed 75% and whether the medical institution is ready to conclude a contract for at least three years of work.

If both conditions are met, the doctor concludes a contract with the medical institution for at least three years, and the medical institution issues a letter confirming its compliance with the requirements of the Resolution regarding the location and staffing of positions.

In addition, such a contract can be concluded with an institution where the doctor has already started working after completing the internship, if it meets the above requirements.

Important: the vacancy chosen by the doctor must be posted on the Unified Web Portal of Vacancies at the time of employment. - the agency noted.

It is noted that by October 10, the doctor must submit the following documents to the higher education institution where he or she completed the internship:

Application addressed to the rector (in any form);

Confirmation letter from the healthcare institution regarding compliance with the requirements of the Resolution;

Copies of education documents — diploma and certificate of professional qualification (submitted only if this data is not in the Unified Electronic Database on Education);

Documents confirming employment — a copy of the employment record book (if any) or an extract from the Register of Insured Persons (through the Pension Fund).

A copy of the concluded employment contract with the healthcare institution.

Documents can be submitted in person or by letter to the official email address of the educational institution.

The higher education institution reviews the documents and, if approved, issues an order for the payment. The payment of assistance is made until the end of the budget year. - reported the Ministry of Health.

The assistance will have to be returned within 10 days in case of early dismissal of the doctor at his own request, by agreement of the parties, or for improper performance of duties.

At the same time, it is not necessary to return the funds if the institution ceased operations in the doctor's specialty, in case of force majeure, establishment of disability of group I or II for the doctor or his relatives, as well as in case of the doctor's conscription into the army.

Ukrainian medical institutions in frontline communities and areas with low population density will receive additional funding. New incentives have also been introduced for young doctors who agree to work in rural areas or frontline territories.