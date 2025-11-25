The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died

The Ministry of Health, following an appeal from the Prosecutor General's Office, decided to conduct an unscheduled inspection of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where, according to the investigation, the well-known local businessman Adnan Kivan died as a result of improper treatment. This was reported by the Ministry of Health in response to an inquiry from UNN.

Ministry of Health conducts inspection at "Odrex"

Based on the request of the Prosecutor General's Office dated 07.11.2025, by order of the Ministry of Health dated 20.11.2025 No. 438-Adm, a commission was established for an unscheduled state supervision (control) inspection regarding compliance with legislative requirements in the field of economic activity with medical practice by the limited liability company "Dim Medytsyny" (clinic "Odrex" - ed.)... the period of which is from November 25 to November 26, 2025. - stated in the response to the inquiry.

At the same time, the ministry reported that no inspections were conducted at "Odrex" during 2023-2025 due to a ban caused by the martial law introduced in Ukraine.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Health, no complaints were received from citizens or their relatives regarding improper provision of medical care to "Odrex" patients.

It should be noted that the Prosecutor General's Office, in response to an inquiry from UNN, reported that they demand the Ministry of Health to conduct an inspection and revoke the medical institution's license due to violations of legislation.

According to the agency, during the investigation of the criminal case regarding the patient's death, investigators received a conclusion from the clinical and expert assessment of the quality of medical care from the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, according to which, among other things, facts of non-compliance by the "Odrex" clinic with legislative requirements when appointing doctors, maintaining medical documentation in violation of the orders of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine were established.

As reported by UNN, Tigran Harutyunyan, the general director of "Odrex", in July 2023 joined the working group on strengthening the role of private healthcare facilities in the restoration and development of the healthcare system. It was headed by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko. Therefore, it is not excluded that the general director of "Odrex" may use his connections and enlist the support of the head of the Ministry of Health to preserve the medical institution's license through Viktor Liashko's illegal influence.

Criminal case due to businessman's death

The Prosecutor General's Office announced on October 25 that the Main Investigative Department of the National Police is investigating the circumstances of a patient's death after treatment at a medical facility in Odesa. According to media reports, this refers to the death of local businessman and developer Adnan Kivan, who was undergoing treatment at the "Odrex" clinic from May to October 2024.

The PGO noted that two doctors were notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which caused the patient's death (Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Later it turned out that these were the head of the surgical department Vitaliy Rusakov and the oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska. Investigators, based on expert conclusions, believe that the actions of these two doctors caused the patient's death.

The suspected doctors provided him with medical care. As evidenced by the commission forensic medical examination, during the provision of medical care, proper response to signs of complications and necessary measures for its timely treatment were not ensured. Experts concluded that medical error, improper performance of their professional duties by doctors due to negligent attitude towards them are in a direct causal relationship with the patient's death. – stated in the PGO's message.

The investigation believes that during the provision of medical care, the doctors made significant mistakes, as a result of which the patient developed sepsis, which, against the background of the oncological process, led to death.

According to UNN sources, surgeon Viktor Rusakov did not prescribe antibiotics to the patient after the operation and subsequently ignored obvious symptoms of sepsis. In addition, doctors performed a number of procedures that were contraindicated for the patient at that time. The businessman died in the clinic on October 27, 2024.

Suspects Maryna Bielotserkovska and Viktor Rusakov are under night house arrest and are obliged to wear an electronic bracelet.

At "Odrex", however, they assure that their doctors are highly qualified specialists and act in accordance with protocols.

The number of victims of the actions of "Odrex" doctors is increasing

After Adnan Kivan's death, stories of patients of the Odesa clinic "Odrex" began to appear one after another - people decided not to remain silent anymore. Those who for years were afraid to speak publicly, today dare to tell stories about how treatment at "Odrex" turned into mockery, professional help - into dangerous experiments, and medicine - into a cold financial calculation to "extract the last" from the patient's family. In the documentary film "Wasp's Nest", relatives of affected and deceased patients tell about their experiences.

One of them is Svitlana Huk, whose husband died in "Odrex". While he was in intensive care, the clinic, according to her, issued bills for 80-90 thousand hryvnias daily. The woman suspects that her husband might have been kept on life support even after clinical death – but not for salvation, but to continue issuing bills. When the woman could no longer pay, she was directly offered to hand over the apartment documents so that the clinic's lawyers could quickly sell it. After her husband's death, the clinic did not stop and sued her, demanding an additional 900 thousand hryvnias.

Another patient, Volodymyr, came to "Odrex" for an operation, during which he was likely infected with the bacterium Serratia Marcescens. This bacterium is transmitted through dirty hands or instruments. The clinic did not deny this, stating that "this is intensive care - you can catch anything here." Such a response may indicate that the staff understands that the intensive care unit in the clinic does not meet the stated standards, is not sterile, and that this is a systemic problem, not a one-time incident. The infection affected 85% of Volodymyr's lungs, he was put into a medical coma, and he lost 15 kg. Volodymyr's wife still repeats that her husband "miraculously survived after this treatment."

Khrystyna Totkailo tells about her father, who, at the insistence of "Odrex" doctors, was prescribed aggressive chemotherapy, despite warnings from Kyiv specialists. She recalls promises that "they would save his voice and larynx," and how her father returned home with virtually no chance of survival. Aggressive treatment, in her opinion, not only did not help – it broke him.

Kateryna Boichuk recalls how she sent her mother to an "expensive clinic with a good reputation," and three weeks later picked up her body. Her mother underwent surgery, but the doctors, according to Kateryna, were never able to determine a diagnosis. Daily calls at night, confused explanations, endless sums in bills – and death. Kateryna says: "I trusted these doctors, and now I wouldn't even trust them with a cold prescription."

All these stories with different diagnoses, different circumstances, different people have one common feature – the feeling that the lives of patients in "Odrex" are valued significantly less than the money that can be obtained for "treatment." Victims and families of the deceased speak of medical errors, negligence, cynicism, but above all – of the absence of elementary humanity.

While the investigation continues, more and more people are coming forward with new stories. And each of them sounds like new evidence that the problem is much deeper than individual doctors. The problem, it seems, lies in the very structure of the "Odrex" clinic, which allows such an attitude towards people, their health, and their lives.