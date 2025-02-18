Finger in the sky: Kornienko on the statement about the “holding” of elections on October 26

Statements about specific election dates in Ukraine are a political game. There are currently no approved dates. This was stated by the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during a telethon, UNN reports.

We now understand that the announcement of any such dates is a finger in the sky. (It is - ed.) is not based on any understanding of the future, the coming months. It's all a publicity game, a political game, and it only benefits the aggressor country. There are no dates approved now. January 26 or October, September, March - it doesn't matter. There are fundamental things that we all know and talk about, - Kornienko said.

Kornienko reminded that elections can be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law.

Elections can be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law, because they, post-war elections, require a lot of preparation. We are getting close to missing the local elections as well, - Kornienko said.

Kornienko also commented on a photo posted online about the order to inspect polling stations, in particular, to check barrier-free access.

When asked whether there were indeed such instructions, Kornienko replied: "The CEC is doing its job, including preparing a set of fairly progressive norms that will be implemented in the legislation on post-war elections. In particular, what concerns barrier-free access. There have been meetings with the First Lady, and there is a specially designated member of the Central Election Commission who is in charge of this issue.

Kornienko said that they are very serious about barrier-free and universal access to elections, because this is one of the most critical requirements and comments of partners and oversight organizations, the OSCE, and the international community.

After all, the level of access to elections for people with disabilities in Ukraine is low. Therefore, we need to work to ensure access, - Kornienko said.

Context

Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, said that the authorities are allegedly planning to hold elections in Ukraine on October 26.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, stated that Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during martial law. They will be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law.



On February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was ready to talk about elections, but stressed that the main priority now was to preserve the unity of the country and win the war.

Later, Zelenskyy notedthat no one raises the issue of holding elections in Ukraine except for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

