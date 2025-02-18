Finger in the sky: Kornienko on the statement about the “holding” of elections on October 26

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 31247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 53009 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100405 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 58610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113322 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100177 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112511 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116639 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150800 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115137 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 57807 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107521 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 70420 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 33816 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59403 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100426 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113337 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150807 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141637 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174073 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 26180 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 59398 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133340 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135225 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163601 views
Finger in the sky: Kornienko on the statement about the “holding” of elections on October 26

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22013 views

The first deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada denied the statements about holding elections on October 26. Elections are possible no earlier than six months after the lifting of martial law.

Statements about specific election dates in Ukraine are a political game. There are currently no approved dates. This was stated by the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during a telethon, UNN reports.

We now understand that the announcement of any such dates is a finger in the sky. (It is - ed.) is not based on any understanding of the future, the coming months. It's all a publicity game, a political game, and it only benefits the aggressor country. There are no dates approved now. January 26 or October, September, March - it doesn't matter. There are fundamental things that we all know and talk about,

- Kornienko said.

Kornienko reminded that elections can be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law.

Elections can be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law, because they, post-war elections, require a lot of preparation. We are getting close to missing the local elections as well,

- Kornienko said.

Kornienko also commented on a photo posted online about the order to inspect polling stations, in particular, to check barrier-free access.

When asked whether there were indeed such instructions, Kornienko replied: "The CEC is doing its job, including preparing a set of fairly progressive norms that will be implemented in the legislation on post-war elections. In particular, what concerns barrier-free access. There have been meetings with the First Lady, and there is a specially designated member of the Central Election Commission who is in charge of this issue.

Kornienko said that they are very serious about barrier-free and universal access to elections, because this is one of the most critical requirements and comments of partners and oversight organizations, the OSCE, and the international community.

After all, the level of access to elections for people with disabilities in Ukraine is low. Therefore, we need to work to ensure access,

- Kornienko said.

Context

Ukraine's fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, said that the authorities are allegedly planning to hold elections in Ukraine on October 26.

The head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, stated that Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during martial law. They will be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law.

On February 15, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was ready to talk about elections, but stressed that the main priority now was to preserve the unity of the country and win the war.

Later, Zelenskyy notedthat no one raises the issue of holding elections in Ukraine except for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

