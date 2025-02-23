ukenru
MP from the Servant of the People party filed a complaint against a US congressman over a sign with an obscene inscription

MP from the Servant of the People party filed a complaint against a US congressman over a sign with an obscene inscription

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24550 views

Yevhen Petruniak appealed to law enforcement because of the “desecration of state symbols” on a sign in Don Bacon's office. The sign with an obscene inscription on the background of the Ukrainian flag was presented to the congressman by Ukrainian veterans.

MP from the Servant of the People party Yevhen Petruniak filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies against U.S. Congressman Don Bacon. He accused him of "desecrating state symbols" because of a sign outside Bacon's office that had a phrase with obscene language on the background of the Ukrainian flag. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details [1

Servant of the People MP Yevhen Petruniak has filed a complaint with law enforcement agencies against U.S. Congressman Don Bacon.
You may think this is news from a mental hospital.
But no. Literally anything is possible with the "servants of the people"

- the post says.

According to Honcharenko, Petruniak wrote the statement because of the desecration of state symbols. In particular, it refers to a sign near Bacon's office with the inscription "Fuck you" on the background of the Ukrainian flag.

As it turns out,  this plaque was made and presented to the congressman by Ukrainian veterans as a token of gratitude for his active support of Ukraine. 

Moreover. Don Bacon is one of the most pro-Ukrainian Republicans. He continues his rhetoric even now. 
So it turns out that at a critical moment in Ukraine's relations with the United States, a representative of the ruling party decides to spoil relations even with those who support us now

Goncharenko writes.

MP: Kormyshkina submits letter of resignation from her parliamentary seat

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

