Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy: Ukraine will be supported with weapons and money, but the key is to join NATO

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 104397 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 104025 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 112028 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 114507 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 137221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 139412 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103899 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113533 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117046 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 87752 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119627 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 62616 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 68965 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 48535 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 104402 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 137226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 139416 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 170248 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159812 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 48416 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 68856 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 119608 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123562 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141590 views
Actual
Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy: Ukraine will be supported with weapons and money, but the key is to join NATO

Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy: Ukraine will be supported with weapons and money, but the key is to join NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34333 views

The security agreements strengthen Ukraine with weapons and finance, but the ultimate goal should be NATO membership. Recent visits by the leaders of Britain and Italy demonstrate increased support for Ukraine.

The security agreements that Ukraine signs significantly strengthen the country by providing it with weapons, funding, and political support. However, the ultimate goal of these agreements should be Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Arseniy Pushkarenko, MP from the Servant of the People party, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and International Cooperation, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details  [1

The security agreements that we sign, yes, they will strengthen us this year and in the following years with weapons, finances, political decisions of these states, these governments, these parliaments. But of course, at the end of these agreements, our membership in NATO should be the result. If we are talking about such a format as the centennial agreement with the UK, of course, what is this strategic partnership

- the expert noted.

Pushkarenko also emphasized that signing agreements is important with any country, especially with key powers. 

This is the biggest indicator that key players see Ukraine in the long term on the world map. This is important. Because today, as you can see, Russia is launching disinformation that they are not just tired of Ukraine, but are turning away from us and stopping helping us. On the contrary, the recent visit of the British Prime Minister demonstrated that Ukraine is getting stronger. The recent visit of our president to Italy and this week's visit of the Italian defense minister to Ukraine, again, strengthened military assistance

- says Pushkarenko.

Recall

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a historic agreement on cooperation for 100 years. The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds, mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
natoNATO
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising