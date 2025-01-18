Representative of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy: Ukraine will be supported with weapons and money, but the key is to join NATO

The security agreements that Ukraine signs significantly strengthen the country by providing it with weapons, funding, and political support. However, the ultimate goal of these agreements should be Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Arseniy Pushkarenko, MP from the Servant of the People party, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and International Cooperation, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

The security agreements that we sign, yes, they will strengthen us this year and in the following years with weapons, finances, political decisions of these states, these governments, these parliaments. But of course, at the end of these agreements, our membership in NATO should be the result. If we are talking about such a format as the centennial agreement with the UK, of course, what is this strategic partnership - the expert noted.

Pushkarenko also emphasized that signing agreements is important with any country, especially with key powers.

This is the biggest indicator that key players see Ukraine in the long term on the world map. This is important. Because today, as you can see, Russia is launching disinformation that they are not just tired of Ukraine, but are turning away from us and stopping helping us. On the contrary, the recent visit of the British Prime Minister demonstrated that Ukraine is getting stronger. The recent visit of our president to Italy and this week's visit of the Italian defense minister to Ukraine, again, strengthened military assistance - says Pushkarenko.

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a historic agreement on cooperation for 100 years. The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds, mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.