18-year-old students will not be mobilized: the Rada and the Center for Public Advocacy deny rumors

In Ukraine, mobilization is valid only from the age of 25, even for those who have completed basic military training. This was reported by the parliamentary corps and the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding the mobilization of 18-year-olds, if they pass the BZVP (basic military training - ed.) at the university and are expelled. No one can mobilize anyone!" - noted MP Oleksiy Honcharenko.

He emphasized that mobilization under the age of 25 is prohibited in Ukraine.

"Even if you have passed the pre-certification test. You cannot be mobilized. That's it. Somehow, everyone needs to get their act together," Honcharenko said.

At the same time, Kovalenko, the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Education, also noted that we have been mobilizing since the age of 25. Therefore, the mobilization of 18-year-old students after the combat training is impossible in principle.

Do not spread unverified information. You can only voluntarily leave before the age of 25 and sign a contract - Kovalenko noted.

Previously

Oleksandr Fediyenko, MP from the Servant of the People faction, said that Ukraine is not currently considering changing the age category of the mobilization resource. There have been no legislative initiatives, and MPs are not ready to vote for such a decision.

However, MP Dmytro Razumkov said in an interview with the media that 18-year-old students could allegedly be mobilized if they undergo basic military training during their studies but are later expelled.

"Starting next year, the first-year students will undergo basic general military training in universities, and after that, for example, if a person is expelled, he or she will be mobilized at 19 or 18 and a half," Razumkov said.