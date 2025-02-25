Rada terminates the powers of MP Kormyshkina: who can take her place

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 10791 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 29537 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 62411 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 38432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 108272 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 94166 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111709 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116565 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 147666 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115107 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 83053 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 37164 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 104203 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 49234 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 25809 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 62411 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 108272 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 147666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 138663 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 171189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 7431 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 25809 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132123 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134041 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162578 views
Rada terminates the powers of MP Kormyshkina: who can take her place

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30584 views

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to terminate the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina. The next representatives of the Servant of the People party, Sverba, Melnyk or Paliychuk, may run for her seat.

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to terminate the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina, and the next representatives of the Servant of the People party - Inna Sverba, Serhiy Melnyk or Yulia Paliychuk - may take her place, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Council supported the termination of the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina. Unlike many others, she personally spoke before resigning her mandate. "The vote was 246 in favor . This leaves 400 MPs in the Rada and 231 in the coalition

- Zheleznyak wrote.

However, according to him, "this is very temporary," because instead of Irina Kormyshkina, "someone from ‘Servant of the People’ will soon join the list. The last one to enter was Mr. Tararin (147)".

"So here is the list in order of preference (if someone refuses): 148 - Sverba Inna Stanislavivna, 149 - Melnyk Serhiy Vasylovych, 150 - Paliychuk Yulia Volodymyrivna (she has already refused, as I heard)," he said.

A draft resolution on the resignation of MP Iryna Kormyshkina was submitted to the Rada24.02.25, 16:52 • 21102 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

Rada terminates the powers of MP Kormyshkina: who can take her place | УНН