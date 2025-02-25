Rada terminates the powers of MP Kormyshkina: who can take her place

The Verkhovna Rada has voted to terminate the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina, and the next representatives of the Servant of the People party - Inna Sverba, Serhiy Melnyk or Yulia Paliychuk - may take her place, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The Council supported the termination of the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina. Unlike many others, she personally spoke before resigning her mandate. "The vote was 246 in favor . This leaves 400 MPs in the Rada and 231 in the coalition - Zheleznyak wrote.

However, according to him, "this is very temporary," because instead of Irina Kormyshkina, "someone from ‘Servant of the People’ will soon join the list. The last one to enter was Mr. Tararin (147)".

"So here is the list in order of preference (if someone refuses): 148 - Sverba Inna Stanislavivna, 149 - Melnyk Serhiy Vasylovych, 150 - Paliychuk Yulia Volodymyrivna (she has already refused, as I heard)," he said.

