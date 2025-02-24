A draft resolution on the resignation of MP Iryna Kormyshkina was submitted to the Rada

A draft resolution on the resignation of Iryna Kormyshkina's (Allakhverdieva's) servant has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

To terminate early the powers of MP Iryna Valeriivna Kormyshkina, elected in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency, political party "Servant of the People", due to her personal statement of resignation - the draft resolution No. 13040 says.

The draft resolution was submitted to the Rada today, February 24. The document has already been sent to the relevant committee.

Addendum

In October 2024, MP Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdiieva) was notified of being suspected of illicit enrichment.

The HACC applied a personal guarantee to the MP. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties.

In January 2025, Kormyshkina was notified of a new suspicion of entering false information in her e-declaration.

The investigation found that the MP failed to disclose in her declaration for 2023 information about the residential building where she lives and land plots near Odesa worth more than UAH 17 million, which were acquired at the expense of unjustified assets.

In addition, in January, her husband, Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering more than UAH 20 million and submitting false information in his declaration, was served with a notice of suspicion.