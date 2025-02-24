A draft resolution on the resignation of MP Iryna Kormyshkina was submitted to the Rada

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 5225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8364 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101715 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81681 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110613 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116004 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143861 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167614 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122279 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91465 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76531 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30838 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58546 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 5225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101715 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134995 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4028 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130338 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132354 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161062 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140607 views
A draft resolution on the resignation of MP Iryna Kormyshkina was submitted to the Rada

A draft resolution on the resignation of MP Iryna Kormyshkina was submitted to the Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21009 views

A draft resolution on the early termination of the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. Earlier, she was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment and entering false information in her declaration.

A draft resolution on the resignation of Iryna Kormyshkina's (Allakhverdieva's) servant has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

To terminate early the powers of MP Iryna Valeriivna Kormyshkina, elected in the nationwide multi-mandate constituency, political party "Servant of the People", due to her personal statement of resignation 

- the draft resolution No. 13040 says.
Image

The draft resolution was submitted to the Rada today, February 24. The document has already been sent to the relevant committee.

MP: Kormyshkina submits letter of resignation from her parliamentary seat21.02.25, 15:45 • 23002 views

Addendum

In October 2024, MP Iryna Kormyshkina (formerly Allakhverdiieva) was notified of being suspected of illicit enrichment.

The HACC applied a personal guarantee to the MP. David Arakhamia and Vitaliy Kim were appointed as sureties.

In January 2025, Kormyshkina was notified of a new suspicion of entering false information in her e-declaration.

The investigation found that the MP failed to disclose in her declaration for 2023 information about the residential building where she lives and land plots near Odesa worth more than UAH 17 million, which were acquired at the expense of unjustified assets.

In addition, in January, her husband, Yuriy Kormyshkin, who is accused of laundering more than UAH 20 million and submitting false information in his declaration, was served with a notice of suspicion.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

