On June 11, traffic in Odesa will be temporarily restricted due to the visit of foreign delegations - ODA

On Wednesday, June 11, traffic will be temporarily restricted in Odesa and the region due to events involving foreign delegations. Drivers are asked to plan their routes in advance and to be understanding of the situation. This was reported by the Regional State Administration, reports UNN.

Dear residents and guests of the city of Odesa! On June 11, due to events involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Odesa and the Odesa region - the post reads.

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown