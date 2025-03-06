New replacement in "Servant of the People": who received the deputy mandate instead of Svyryba
Kyiv • UNN
Deputy from "Servant of the People" Inna Svyryba refused the mandate, instead the Central Election Commission recognized her party colleague Serhiy Melnyk as elected deputy. He is next in line on the party's electoral list. This was reported by the Central Election Commission, writes UNN.
Svyryba was recognized as an elected people's deputy in the extraordinary parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in the nationwide multi-mandate electoral district from the political party "Servant of the People."
After recognizing Svyryba as one who did not acquire the deputy mandate, the Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Melnyk, the next candidate in the party's electoral list "Servant of the People" under No. 149, as an elected people's deputy of Ukraine in the mentioned elections.
Reminder
The Central Election Commission on February 28, 2025 recognized Svyryba as an elected people's deputy instead of Iryna Koryshkina, who has two suspicions from NABU, who was elected in the extraordinary parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019.