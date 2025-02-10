ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
SAPO: proceedings against MP Kaptelov initiated for failing to indicate real estate in Moscow in declaration

SAPO: proceedings against MP Kaptelov initiated for failing to indicate real estate in Moscow in declaration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25026 views

The SAPO has opened proceedings against MP Roman Kaptelov over his family's undeclared real estate in Moscow. The case concerns the residence of his wife and children in Russia, as well as his wife's income from a Russian state institution.

Proceedings have been initiated based on media reports that  MP Roman Kaptelov failed to indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia, failed to declare their Moscow real estate and the income of his wife, a citizen of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the SAPO  Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

When asked whether information was entered into the Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding MP Roman Kaptelov, who, according to media reports, failed to indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia and failed to declare their Moscow real estate, Klymenko replied:

"This proceeding was initiated by the acting Prosecutor General.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos added that investigating this category of cases and obtaining information from this particular jurisdiction is quite difficult, as it is a challenge for pre-trial investigation bodies to obtain evidence on the value of real estate in Russia.

Klymenko added that Ukraine does not send requests for international legal assistance to Russia.

We prepared a corresponding motion and sent it. However, it should be noted that investigating this category of cases and obtaining information from this particular jurisdiction is a rather difficult category of cases to prove. It is a challenge for the pre-trial investigation authorities to obtain evidence on the value of real estate in Russia in the manner prescribed by the criminal procedure,

- Krivonos said

Context

In  an investigation by Radio Liberty's Schemes project, it was stated that MP Roman Kaptelov from the Servant of the People faction did not indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia, and also failed to declare their Moscow real estate and the income of his wife, a Russian citizen, from a state institution in Moscow.

The journalists also drew attention to the MP's trips abroad during the full-scale invasion: they coincided with his wife's trips from Russia to Turkey, which caused the MP to miss several plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.

In the media, the MP from the presidential faction expressed anti-Western rhetoric and criticized rapprochement with the EU because they "check sources of income too thoroughly.

NACP: inspection of lifestyle of acting Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Sokur is still ongoing26.11.24, 11:13 • 115180 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine

