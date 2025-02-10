SAPO: proceedings against MP Kaptelov initiated for failing to indicate real estate in Moscow in declaration

Proceedings have been initiated based on media reports that MP Roman Kaptelov failed to indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia, failed to declare their Moscow real estate and the income of his wife, a citizen of the Russian Federation. This was announced by the head of the SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

When asked whether information was entered into the Register of Pre-trial Investigations regarding MP Roman Kaptelov, who, according to media reports, failed to indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia and failed to declare their Moscow real estate, Klymenko replied:

"This proceeding was initiated by the acting Prosecutor General.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos added that investigating this category of cases and obtaining information from this particular jurisdiction is quite difficult, as it is a challenge for pre-trial investigation bodies to obtain evidence on the value of real estate in Russia.

Klymenko added that Ukraine does not send requests for international legal assistance to Russia.

We prepared a corresponding motion and sent it. However, it should be noted that investigating this category of cases and obtaining information from this particular jurisdiction is a rather difficult category of cases to prove. It is a challenge for the pre-trial investigation authorities to obtain evidence on the value of real estate in Russia in the manner prescribed by the criminal procedure, - Krivonos said

In an investigation by Radio Liberty's Schemes project, it was stated that MP Roman Kaptelov from the Servant of the People faction did not indicate in his declaration the residence of his wife and children in Russia, and also failed to declare their Moscow real estate and the income of his wife, a Russian citizen, from a state institution in Moscow.

The journalists also drew attention to the MP's trips abroad during the full-scale invasion: they coincided with his wife's trips from Russia to Turkey, which caused the MP to miss several plenary sessions of the Verkhovna Rada.

In the media, the MP from the presidential faction expressed anti-Western rhetoric and criticized rapprochement with the EU because they "check sources of income too thoroughly.

