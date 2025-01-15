18-year-olds will not be mobilized: MPs are not ready to vote for such a decision

Ukraine is not currently considering changing the age category of the mobilization resource. There have been no legislative initiatives, and MPs are not ready to vote for such a decision. MP from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Fediyenko told Rada TV channel about this, UNN reports.

"As of today, the National Security and Defense Committee does not have a single legislative initiative to change the age category of the mobilization resource, i.e. 18, 19 years old, and so on. This issue is not being considered. There have been no such initiatives in the Parliament either. What I hear from the discussions in the parliament is that MPs are not ready to vote for it," Fediyenko said.

He added that we need to understand that partners must fulfill their promises: if partners promised to give us weapons, they must give them.

"If our partners have given us weapons that can shoot down Russian planes on Russian territory, they should do so, not the way it is today, when, unfortunately, Russian planes and cockpits are trying to destroy not only the first front line, but also quite deeper. Therefore, we have two problems: the first is that we have the appropriate reserve brigades ready to go to the front line. They, of course, need to be re-equipped and equipped with additional weapons. On the other hand, we need permission from our partners to use appropriate long-range weapons to dominate the air," emphasized the MP.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported the extension of the general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days - until May 9