CHESNO told about the absentee MPs and those who have not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost 3 years

Over the past five years, more than 20 MPs have missed more than 50% of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and still retains his parliamentary mandate. This was reported by Sofia Lazarova, an analyst of the CHESNO movement, during the presentation of the CHESNO study on the results of five years of the Rada-9, UNN reports.

We have analyzed how individual MPs attend votes in the Verkhovna Rada. In total, there are 23 MPs who have missed more than 50% of the votes during their term of office. One of them has already lost her mandate. In general, there are such MPs in all factions and groups, but most of them are members of the OPFL faction - Lazarova said.

She cited MP Khrystenko as an example, who has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years.

She also said that according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 11 MPs of the IX convocation are wanted.

"The four MPs who are on the wanted list still retain their parliamentary mandate," Lazarova said.

For example, we are talking about Artem Dmytruk, Yaroslav Dubnevych, Andriy Odarchenko, and Serhiy Shakhov.

In addition, Lazarova noted that at least 50 MPs of the IX convocation have been suspected of committing criminal offenses, including 13 for treason and 33 for corruption.

Addendum

Skhemy , citing sources in law enforcement and parliamentary circles, reported that Oleksandr Kunytskyi, a member of the Servant of the People faction, left Ukraine on September 23 on the basis of a business trip to the United States to "deepen Ukrainian-American interparliamentary cooperation." Since then, the MP has not returned.