CHESNO told about the absentee MPs and those who have not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost 3 years

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137060 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121734 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129807 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130589 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164976 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109619 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159299 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104299 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113882 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117113 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 68226 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123300 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 121658 views

03:20 PM • 121658 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 61684 views

06:08 PM • 61684 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 75943 views

06:35 PM • 75943 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 137063 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 137063 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164980 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159300 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187358 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 176729 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176729 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 121658 views

03:20 PM • 121658 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123300 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140674 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 132477 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149893 views
CHESNO told about the absentee MPs and those who have not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost 3 years

CHESNO told about the absentee MPs and those who have not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost 3 years
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 29355 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29355 views

Over 5 years, more than 20 MPs have missed more than half of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the parliament for almost 3 years, and 11 MPs are wanted.

Over the past five years, more than 20 MPs have missed more than 50% of the votes in the Verkhovna Rada. Fedir Khrystenko has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and still retains his parliamentary mandate. This was reported by Sofia Lazarova, an analyst of the CHESNO movement, during the presentation of the CHESNO study on the results of five years of the Rada-9, UNN reports.

We have analyzed how individual MPs attend votes in the Verkhovna Rada. In total, there are 23 MPs who have missed more than 50% of the votes during their term of office. One of them has already lost her mandate. In general, there are such MPs in all factions and groups, but most of them are members of the OPFL faction

- Lazarova said.

She cited MP Khrystenko as an example, who has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years.

"For example, it is worth mentioning Fedir Khrystenko, an MP from the OPFL, who has not appeared in the Verkhovna Rada for almost three years and yet retains his parliamentary mandate," Lazarova noted.

She also said that according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 11 MPs of the IX convocation are wanted.

"The four MPs who are on the wanted list still retain their parliamentary mandate," Lazarova said.

For example, we are talking about Artem Dmytruk, Yaroslav Dubnevych, Andriy Odarchenko, and Serhiy Shakhov.

Bihus.Info journalists have found out that fugitive MP Dmytruk has settled in London, broadcasting pro-russian narratives04.10.2024, 00:17 • 46991 view

In addition, Lazarova noted that at least 50 MPs of the IX convocation have been suspected of committing criminal offenses, including 13 for treason and 33 for corruption.

Addendum 

Skhemy , citing sources in law enforcement and parliamentary circles, reported that Oleksandr Kunytskyi, a member of the Servant of the People faction, left Ukraine on September 23 on the basis of a business trip to the United States to "deepen Ukrainian-American interparliamentary cooperation." Since then, the MP has not returned.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

