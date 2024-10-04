Bihus.Info journalists have found out that fugitive MP Dmytruk has settled in London, broadcasting pro-russian narratives

Journalists found out that the fugitive Dmytruk has already changed several gyms in London, is setting up a new home and spending time with his children, actively broadcasting pro-russian narratives on numerous broadcasts. This is reported by Bihus.Info, according to UNN.

Details

In early September, the family of MP Artem Dmytruk, who fled Ukraine in late August, reportedly changed their place of residence, settling in a new residential complex, Vista Chelsea Bridge, near Battersea Park in London.

Bihus.Info journalists note that Dmytruk is active on Instagram, where he shares videos of training and posts photos of walks with his family. These facts contradict his statements about the urgency of his departure and persecution by Ukrainian law enforcement.

Recall

Dmytruk lobbied for the interests of the Russian church in Ukraine and tried to block a bill banning the activities of the UOC-MP, leaving the country after it was passed. Immediately after his escape, he was notified of suspicion in the case of beating a law enforcement officer in Odesa in 2021.

