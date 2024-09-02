Fugitive MP Dmytruk spotted in London shopping center - media

People's Deputy of Ukraine Artem Dmytruk, who illegally crossed the border, was seen in a shopping center in London. This was reported by hromadske, UNN.

Details

In the video sent to the editorial office of hromadske by one of its readers, a man who looks like Dmytruk is talking to a salesman at a hardware store.

It is claimed to have been filmed at the Westfield London shopping center in west London on September 1, 2024.

Сar that transported Dmytruk to the border was purchased specially in advance - SBI

In the footage shows Dmytruk presumably talking to a dark-haired woman who is holding a little girl in her arms. This is probably Dmytruk's wife Anastasia and their daughter Varvara.

The last time Anastasia Dmytruk posted a story on Instagram from London was 6 weeks ago - she showed a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome.

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances and persons who illegally transported MP Dmytruk across the state border of Ukraine.