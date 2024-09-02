Fugitive MP Dmytruk spotted in London shopping center - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121642 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203855 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156520 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154427 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143620 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200999 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58885 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69962 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42259 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99725 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78640 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 2359 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27419 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151054 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154266 views
Fugitive MP Dmytruk spotted in London shopping center - media

Fugitive MP Dmytruk spotted in London shopping center - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26400 views

Artem Dmytruk, who illegally crossed the border of Ukraine, was filmed in the Westfield London shopping center on September 1. In the video, he is seen talking to a woman and a child, probably his wife and daughter.

People's Deputy of Ukraine Artem Dmytruk, who illegally crossed the border, was seen in a shopping center in London. This was reported by hromadske, UNN.

Details

In the video sent to the editorial office of hromadske by one of its readers, a man who looks like Dmytruk is talking to a salesman at a hardware store.

It is claimed to have been filmed at the Westfield London shopping center in west London on September 1, 2024.

Сar that transported Dmytruk to the border was purchased specially in advance - SBI02.09.24, 10:00 • 34598 views

In the footage shows Dmytruk presumably talking to a dark-haired woman who is holding a little girl in her arms. This is probably Dmytruk's wife Anastasia and their daughter Varvara.

The last time Anastasia Dmytruk posted a story on Instagram from London was 6 weeks ago - she showed a visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome.

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances and persons who illegally transported MP Dmytruk across the state border of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising