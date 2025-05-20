In Poland, a man will be tried who may have been involved in the preparation of an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 18510 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 50514 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 115966 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 55422 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111603 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 57714 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191567 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95882 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157750 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Popular news

Rutte on Trump's role in resolving the Russian war against Ukraine: he basically broke the deadlock

May 20, 09:43 AM • 27538 views

Warm weather with an "ideal" temperature is expected in Ukraine - Didenko

May 20, 09:58 AM • 22000 views

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 24583 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 36233 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 65963 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 66800 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 115966 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111603 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191567 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162595 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 116803 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 84103 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 80026 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 162931 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 164829 views
In Poland, a man will be tried who may have been involved in the preparation of an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2510 views

A Pole collected data about the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport for the Russian special services in order to plan an assassination attempt on the President of Ukraine. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

In Poland, a man will be tried who may have been involved in the preparation of an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy

Polish authorities have charged a man accused of planning to assist Russian intelligence services in preparing a possible assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the press service of the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland, reports UNN.

On May 20, 2025, the prosecutor of the Masovian branch of the Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption in Warsaw filed an indictment with the Regional Court in Warsaw against Paweł K. on charges of committing a crime related to reporting readiness to act in favor of a foreign intelligence service aimed against the Republic of Poland 

- the statement reads.

It is reported that the man was arrested on April 17, 2024 in Poland.

According to the investigation, the suspect declared his readiness to act in favor of the Russian military intelligence and established contacts with Russians who were directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

His tasks included collecting and transmitting information about the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport. This activity was to help, among other things, the Russian special services plan a possible assassination attempt on the head of a foreign state, namely the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy 

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The man faces up to 8 years in prison.

Let us remind you

Military counterintelligence in the Kharkiv region detained another minor agent of the Russian special services who was spying on the locations of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and "leaking" them to the enemy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
Warsaw
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
