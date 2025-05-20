In Poland, a man will be tried who may have been involved in the preparation of an assassination attempt on Zelenskyy

Polish authorities have charged a man accused of planning to assist Russian intelligence services in preparing a possible assassination attempt on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by the press service of the National Prosecutor's Office of Poland, reports UNN.

On May 20, 2025, the prosecutor of the Masovian branch of the Department for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption in Warsaw filed an indictment with the Regional Court in Warsaw against Paweł K. on charges of committing a crime related to reporting readiness to act in favor of a foreign intelligence service aimed against the Republic of Poland - the statement reads.

It is reported that the man was arrested on April 17, 2024 in Poland.

According to the investigation, the suspect declared his readiness to act in favor of the Russian military intelligence and established contacts with Russians who were directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

His tasks included collecting and transmitting information about the security of the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport. This activity was to help, among other things, the Russian special services plan a possible assassination attempt on the head of a foreign state, namely the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The man faces up to 8 years in prison.

Let us remind you

Military counterintelligence in the Kharkiv region detained another minor agent of the Russian special services who was spying on the locations of the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and "leaking" them to the enemy.