Сar that transported Dmytruk to the border was purchased specially in advance - SBI

A special car was purchased in advance for MP Artem Dmytruk to cross the border. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation's communications adviser Tetiana Sapian during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Around 21:00, MP Artem Dmytruk was taken to the border, after which he crossed the border of Ukraine on foot. It was found that the car that delivered Dmytruk to the border was specially purchased for this "operation," Sapian said.

According to her, the escape plan was thought up in advance.

Recall

People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome.

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances and persons who illegally transported MP Dmytruk across the state border of Ukraine.