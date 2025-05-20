Russia will present its ceasefire terms, after which their position "will become clearer" - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Russia will lay out its terms for a ceasefire. Then, for the U.S., "the Kremlin's position will become clearer and there will be an opportunity for broader negotiations." He said this during a hearing in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, UNN writes.

He added that the list of conditions for a ceasefire being prepared by the Russians will pave the way for broader negotiations.

As we understand it, the Russians are preparing a list of conditions under which they would be ready for a ceasefire. This will pave the way for broader negotiations – Rubio said.

Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine is diverting the West's attention and resources from more serious threats coming from Asia. The United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

He stated that the main problem facing the United States in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it does not have and is not entitled to, and Ukraine wants to get what it cannot get back by military means. According to him, this is the essence of the problem.

The Secretary of State also added that one of the problems of this war is that Ukraine's ammunition is being used up much faster than the West and the United States are able to produce.

Rubio said that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages now.