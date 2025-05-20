Russia will present its ceasefire terms, after which their position "will become clearer" - Rubio

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
02:51 PM • 18523 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

02:05 PM • 50552 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

12:52 PM • 116023 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

May 20, 12:13 PM • 55454 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

May 20, 11:15 AM • 111654 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

May 20, 07:47 AM • 57721 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191593 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 95882 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 157750 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

May 19, 03:26 PM • 110437 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 66878 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
12:52 PM • 116062 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
May 20, 11:15 AM • 111680 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 191604 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 162632 views
Russia will present its ceasefire terms, after which their position "will become clearer" - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

Marco Rubio stated that Russia is preparing a list of conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which will pave the way for broader negotiations. The US is not stopping arms supplies.

Russia will present its ceasefire terms, after which their position "will become clearer" - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Russia will lay out its terms for a ceasefire. Then, for the U.S., "the Kremlin's position will become clearer and there will be an opportunity for broader negotiations." He said this during a hearing in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, UNN writes.

The United States expects Russia to lay out its terms for a ceasefire in Ukraine, after which Moscow's position will "become clearer" to Washington 

- Rubio explained.

He added that the list of conditions for a ceasefire being prepared by the Russians will pave the way for broader negotiations.

As we understand it, the Russians are preparing a list of conditions under which they would be ready for a ceasefire. This will pave the way for broader negotiations 

– Rubio said.

We remind

Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine is diverting the West's attention and resources from more serious threats coming from Asia. The United States continues to supply weapons to Ukraine.

The United States believes that the conflict in Ukraine is diverting the West's attention and resources from deterring more serious threats in Asia 

- Rubio said.

He stated that the main problem facing the United States in Ukraine is that Russia wants to get what it does not have and is not entitled to, and Ukraine wants to get what it cannot get back by military means. According to him, this is the essence of the problem.

The Secretary of State also added that one of the problems of this war is that Ukraine's ammunition is being used up much faster than the West and the United States are able to produce.

Rubio said that the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages now.

The US administration has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no decision yet on the formation of new military aid packages 

– Rubio said.
Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
United States
Ukraine
