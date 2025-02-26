People's Deputy Requests Investigation into Franko Lviv National University Due to Harassment Scandal

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25440 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34412 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119602 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47727 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38358 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119602 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149838 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193130 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193482 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123696 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125845 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155552 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135990 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143438 views
People's Deputy Requests Investigation into Franko Lviv National University Due to Harassment Scandal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23487 views

People's Deputy Natalia Pipa appealed to the rector of LNU over accusations of harassment by lecturer Yosyp Los. A former student of the university publicly reported harassment by him 10 years ago.

MP Natalia Pipa addressed the rector of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv over a sexual scandal. She asks to conduct an investigation into the teacher Yosyp Los. Pipa wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Natalia Pipa refers to a Facebook post by Kateryna Rodak, a former student of Lviv National University who now works as a journalist.

Kateryna Rodak, a graduate of the Faculty of Journalism and a journalist for the well-known media outlet NGL, published a post about the direct harassment of her by Mr. Los when she was a student at the university about 10 years ago. Immediately after the publication of Kateryna Rodak's post, other testimonies from female students of the Faculty of Journalism began to be sent to Mr. Los about his behavior

- the request says.

Pipa believes that there is every reason for an immediate official investigation into Los, termination of his employment contract and deprivation of all honorary titles and awards.

High-profile sex scandals

In 2020, a video appeared on social media showing one of the MPs allegedly sending an erotic video to another. The video of this individual appeared on one of the Telegram channels, and was also shared by former MP and politician Ihor Mosiychuk. It was allegedly about Anatoliy Drabovsky, a member of the Servant of the People party, who sent a video of a half-naked woman to his colleague Oleh Tarasov during a break in the Rada.

In 2019, photos of correspondence between Bohdan Yaremenko, a member of the Servant of the People party, and journalists were published online, where he allegedly talked about sex for money in an online dating network. In response, the MP said on Facebook that he had staged a provocation during a session of the Verkhovna Rada and allowed journalists to photograph his fabricated "correspondence." Later, Yaremenko deleted the post and apologized "to everyone who created problems with his rash act

I urge you not to be afraid and report: educational ombudsman on sexual harassment at universities12.02.25, 18:25 • 110112 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
facebookFacebook
lvivLviv

