People's Deputy Requests Investigation into Franko Lviv National University Due to Harassment Scandal

MP Natalia Pipa addressed the rector of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv over a sexual scandal. She asks to conduct an investigation into the teacher Yosyp Los. Pipa wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

Natalia Pipa refers to a Facebook post by Kateryna Rodak, a former student of Lviv National University who now works as a journalist.

Kateryna Rodak, a graduate of the Faculty of Journalism and a journalist for the well-known media outlet NGL, published a post about the direct harassment of her by Mr. Los when she was a student at the university about 10 years ago. Immediately after the publication of Kateryna Rodak's post, other testimonies from female students of the Faculty of Journalism began to be sent to Mr. Los about his behavior - the request says.

Pipa believes that there is every reason for an immediate official investigation into Los, termination of his employment contract and deprivation of all honorary titles and awards.

