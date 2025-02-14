“They could have considered the issue of education quality": “EU” again blocked the work of the Verkhovna Rada

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 17690 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 58911 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 82886 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108295 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 81883 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119149 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101461 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113119 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116760 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154485 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 95683 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 63810 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 33181 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95088 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108295 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119149 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154485 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145021 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177305 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 55795 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 95088 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134641 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136547 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164740 views
“They could have considered the issue of education quality": “EU” again blocked the work of the Verkhovna Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19824 views

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that the European Solidarity faction was blocking the work of the parliament. The blocking prevented discussions on education, teacher salaries, and children's education in shelters.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the European Solidarity faction  blocked the work on the day when the issues of education, teacher salaries and education of children in shelters were to be discussed. This was stated by the Servant of the People faction, UNN reports.

The European Solidarity faction continues its political show in the Verkhovna Rada. They are blocking the rostrum, blocking the presidium, blocking parliamentary control of the Cabinet of Ministers during an hour of questions to the government,

- said Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He added that today the Verkhovna Rada "had to consider the quality of education, teachers' salaries and education of children in shelters." 

Blocking the work of the Verkhovna Rada at a time when the country is at war is a game into the hands of the Kremlin. This is not opposition. This is sabotage. And this is especially absurd given that these people call themselves "European Solidarity". In reality, this is anti-European irresponsibility,

- He added.

Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explainedwhy sanctions were imposed against the fifth President of Ukraine and MP Petro Poroshenko. In addition, the Head of State said that he had information about alleged money laundering through funds aimed at supporting the Armed Forces

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyPolitics
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ruslan-stefanchukRuslan Stefanchuk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

