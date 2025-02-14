“They could have considered the issue of education quality": “EU” again blocked the work of the Verkhovna Rada

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the European Solidarity faction blocked the work on the day when the issues of education, teacher salaries and education of children in shelters were to be discussed. This was stated by the Servant of the People faction, UNN reports.

The European Solidarity faction continues its political show in the Verkhovna Rada. They are blocking the rostrum, blocking the presidium, blocking parliamentary control of the Cabinet of Ministers during an hour of questions to the government, - said Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

He added that today the Verkhovna Rada "had to consider the quality of education, teachers' salaries and education of children in shelters."

Blocking the work of the Verkhovna Rada at a time when the country is at war is a game into the hands of the Kremlin. This is not opposition. This is sabotage. And this is especially absurd given that these people call themselves "European Solidarity". In reality, this is anti-European irresponsibility, - He added.

