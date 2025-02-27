The CEC recognized Svyriba as the elected People's Deputy instead of Kormyshkina

The Central Election Commission has recognized Inna Svyryba as an elected MP instead of Iryna Kormyshkina, who has two suspicions from the NABU, UNN reports.

The Commission received a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on early termination of powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina - the post says.

Iryna Kormyshkina was elected in the early parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019, in a nationwide multi-mandate constituency from the Servant of the People political party.

"The CEC reviewed the document and recognized Inna Svyryba, the next candidate in line on the electoral list of the Servant of the People party under No. 148, as the elected MP of Ukraine in the said elections," the statement said.

MP: Kormyshkina submits letter of resignation from her parliamentary seat