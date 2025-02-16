The Rada reported on the conditions under which elections can actually take place in Ukraine

Information about the elections in Ukraine is again appearing on the Internet. However, Ukrainian law prohibits the holding of elections during martial law. They will be held no earlier than six months after the end of martial law. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement by the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, on the Telegram channel.

Details

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, David Arakhamia, reacted to the rumors about the election.

I see there is some talk of elections again. Not for the first time since the war - the MP said in his post.

He emphasized that elections during martial law are impossible and reminded of the agreement signed by the faction leaders.

Let me remind you once again that, first, elections are impossible during martial law. And secondly, within the framework of the Jean Monnet Dialogue, the leaders of all factions and groups agreed that elections would be held no earlier than 6 months after the end of martial law - Arakhamia noted.

“I recommend that everyone read the document again,” the MP added.

Recall

The President of Ukraine said he was ready to discuss the election, but emphasized the priority of the country's unity. Zelensky emphasized that the main thing now is to preserve the state and win the war.

US demand to hold elections: Ukrainian embassy clarifies that it is ready to discuss