US demand to hold elections: Ukrainian embassy clarifies that it is ready to discuss

The United States has not yet discussed with the Ukrainian side the need to hold elections by the end of 2025. Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova said this in an interview with Suspilne, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, earlier, when this issue was raised at the theoretical level in 2023-2024, the Ukrainian position was clear: elections are possible only after the end of hostilities.

During the war, we will not be able to provide full access to voting and candidacy, - Markarova said.

The embassy added that Ukraine is ready to continue explaining why it is impossible to hold elections in the current circumstances.

Ukraine and America are free countries. Everyone can speak their mind. If this issue is raised, we are certainly ready for this discussion, as we have done before - Markarova says.

Addendum

Former US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that if a ceasefire is reached in the coming months, Washington expects Ukraine to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of the year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasized that the Ukrainian Constitution and laws do not allow for elections during martial law.

At the same time, he suggested that after the end of active hostilities, the Verkhovna Rada could decide to lift martial law and set a date for elections.

Previously

Trump saidthat his administration has scheduled a series of meetings and talks. In particular, with Ukraine, Russia, and "various parties."

