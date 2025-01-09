Parliament summons Minister of Social Policy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 142497 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 124684 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132509 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132493 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168354 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110183 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 161993 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104382 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113924 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 83975 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127256 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125825 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 80612 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 95209 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 142497 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 161993 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 189855 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179145 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 125825 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127256 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141918 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133649 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150924 views
Parliament summons Minister of Social Policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18418 views

Parliament summoned Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych.

The Verkhovna Rada has summoned the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, the deputies reported, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada summons the Minister of Social Policy. "For" - 239," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote, among others, on Telegram.

"Interestingly, the initiative came from Servant of the People MP Pavlo Sushko," noted MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Sushko himself wrote earlier today in Telegram that he "appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to stop the failed policy in children's and other areas of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Rada summons Shmyhal to parliament: the reason is the law on demobilization, which was to be initiated by the government08.01.25, 13:23 • 19341 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
ministry-of-social-policy-of-ukraineMinistry of Social Policy of Ukraine
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

