Parliament summons Minister of Social Policy

The Verkhovna Rada has summoned the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych, the deputies reported, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada summons the Minister of Social Policy. "For" - 239," MP Oleksiy Honcharenko wrote, among others, on Telegram.

"Interestingly, the initiative came from Servant of the People MP Pavlo Sushko," noted MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

Sushko himself wrote earlier today in Telegram that he "appealed to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to stop the failed policy in children's and other areas of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Rada summons Shmyhal to parliament: the reason is the law on demobilization, which was to be initiated by the government